MLB All-Star Game 2019 odds: Top expert reveals picks for AL vs. NL Midsummer Classic

The American League goes for its seventh straight win in the Mid-Summer Classic on Tuesday when the 2019 MLB All-Star Game takes place in Cleveland. First pitch from Progressive Field is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The AL won 8-6 in 10 innings last season, grabbing a 44-43-2 all-time lead, as the teams set a record by belting 10 home runs. Bookmakers list the American League as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest 2019 MLB All-Star Game odds, with the National League going off as an even-money underdog.

Bollman knows the American League, managed by Alex Cora, will trot out a fearsome lineup led by Angels outfielder Mike Trout (22 HR, 57 RBIs), Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (23 HR, 54 RBIs) and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (22 HR, 52 RBIs). Bregman is one of a team-high six Astros on the American League roster.

For his starting pitcher, Cora can choose among the Astros' Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.86 ERA) and Gerrit Cole (AL-high 161 strikeouts), Chicago's Lucas Giolito (11-2, 2.72 ERA) and the Rangers' Mike Minor (8-4, 2.40 ERA). The AL's lights-out pitching staff held the NL to three or fewer runs in five straight All-Star Games until last year's shootout.

But just because the American League is on an impressive roll doesn't mean it's the right side of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game money line.

Many believe this could be the year the National League breaks its skid, as the NL lineup looks deep. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich leads the majors with 30 homers, and the next three home run leaders all will suit up for the senior circuit: the Mets' Pete Alonso (28), the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (27) and the Pirates' Josh Bell (25). With Alonso or Bell expected to DH, the other will have to come off the bench -- that's how strong this lineup is.

NL manager Dave Roberts has an embarrassment of pitching riches. He'll turn to major-league ERA leader Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-2, 1.83), one of his own players, to start. He'll have Clayton Kershaw (eighth All-Star appearance), Walker Buehler (8-1, 104 strikeouts) and 2018 Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom among his options out of the bullpen.

