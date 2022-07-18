The American League has dominated the MLB All-Star Game of late, winning 20 of the last 24 contests and each of the past eight. Six of the victories during the AL's current streak have taken place in National League ballparks, including last year's 5-2 win at Coors Field in Denver. The AL attempts to continue its mastery when it takes on the NL in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Many of the triumphs during the AL's run have been close battles, as 18 of its last 20 wins have been by three runs or fewer.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The National League is listed as the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line at Caesars Sportsbook, while the American League is the -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight in the latest NL vs. AL odds. Before making any AL vs. NL picks or 2022 MLB All-Star Game predictions, you need to see what MLB expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He's been particularly dialed in with his MLB picks recently, going 58-30 on his last 88 MLB sides picks and returning almost $2,900 for $100 bettors. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, Roberts has taken an in-depth look at the NL vs. AL matchup, and locked in his picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for AL vs. NL:

National League vs. American League spread: NL -1.5 (+175)

National League vs. American League over-under: 8 runs

National League vs. American League money line: NL -115, AL -105

NL: The National League has won only six of the 33 All-Star Games since 1988

AL: The American League has outscored the NL 378-372 in All-Star Games

National League vs. American League picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the National League



The NL has a ton of power at its disposal, as seven players on the roster have hit at least 20 home runs this season. Leading the charge is Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber, who is first in the senior circuit with 29 homers in his first year with the team. Atlanta's Austin Riley has 27 blasts, while Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has belted 24 home runs and leads the majors with 78 RBIs.

St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt, who is making his seventh All-Star Game appearance, is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 34-year-old has hit 20 homers and leads the NL with a .330 batting average while ranking second with 70 RBIs. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who won the NL batting title last year, is hitting .306 and is among the league leaders with a career-high 68 RBIs.

Why you should back the American League

The AL isn't lacking in the home run department either as six players have belted 20 or more this season. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is having a monster campaign as he leads the major leagues with 33 home runs. The 30-year-old slugger went 5-for-6 with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored over his final two games before the break.

Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton also put up impressive numbers in the first half of the season with 24 blasts and 61 RBIs, while Cleveland's Jose Ramirez has driven in an AL-high 75 runs and is one homer shy of 20. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels made history last year by becoming the first player to be named an All-Star as both a hitter and pitcher, and he has duplicated the feat in 2022. The 28-year-old Japanese right-hander, who was credited with the win last season after tossing a scoreless inning as the AL's starter, will begin this year's contest as the team's designated hitter and also is eligible to be on the mound.

How to make 2022 MLB All-Star Game picks

Roberts has taken a close look at the AL vs. NL matchup from all angles and is leaning under on the run total. He also has revealed his in-depth 2022 MLB All-Star Game expert analysis and another strong best bet for the Midsummer Classic. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Tuesday's AL vs. NL matchup, all from the MLB expert who has returned almost $2,900 to $100 bettors, and find out.