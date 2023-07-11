The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday night with the Mariners' T-Mobile Park in Seattle hosting the Midsummer Classic (here's how to watch). The initial rosters were unveiled earlier in the month, but have since been tweaked with the addition of injury replacements. On Monday, the All-Star Game managers -- Dusty Baker in the AL and Rob Thomson in the NL -- announced their starting lineups.

Each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, although that selection doesn't have to play in the game or even be healthy at the moment. Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw are among the star players who will miss the Midsummer Classic due to injury. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is unlikely to pitch in the All-Star Game due to a blister issue.

The Braves topped the field with eight All-Star selections this year, followed by the Rangers and Dodgers with five while the Orioles and Blue Jays are sending four players apiece. The Braves' eight All-Stars is the most by any team since the 2012 Rangers also had eight. Also, the Dodgers have at least five All-Stars for the fourth consecutive season while the Blue Jays have at least four for the third consecutive season. Finally, the Orioles have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016.

Now for the full rosters.

American League starting lineup

Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH Randy Arozarena, Rays, LF Corey Seager, Rangers, SS Yandy Díaz, Rays, 1B

Adolis García, Rangers, RF Austin Hays, Orioles, CF Josh Jung, Rangers, 3B Jonah Heim, Rangers, C

P: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Manager: Dusty Baker, Astros

Judge and Trout were originally picked as starters, but were replaced by Hays and García. Ohtani earned an automatic starting spot by being the AL's leading fan vote-getter.

National League starting lineup

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Braves

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers J.D. Martinez, DH, Dodgers Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals Luis Arraez, 2B, Marlins Sean Murphy, C, Braves Corbin Carroll, LF, Diamondbacks Orlando Arcia, SS, Braves

P: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks

Manager: Rob Thomson, Phillies

On the NL side, Acuña was the top vote-getter in the opening phase of the fan ballot and earned an automatic starting nod. There were no injury replacements in the NL starting lineup.

American League position player reserves

National League position player reserves

American League pitchers

National League pitchers

Coming into the 2023 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-43-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL comes in having won nine straight All-Star Games.