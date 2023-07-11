The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday night with the Mariners' T-Mobile Park in Seattle hosting the Midsummer Classic (here's how to watch). The initial rosters were unveiled earlier in the month, but have since been tweaked with the addition of injury replacements. On Monday, the All-Star Game managers -- Dusty Baker in the AL and Rob Thomson in the NL -- announced their starting lineups.
Each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, although that selection doesn't have to play in the game or even be healthy at the moment. Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw are among the star players who will miss the Midsummer Classic due to injury. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is unlikely to pitch in the All-Star Game due to a blister issue.
The Braves topped the field with eight All-Star selections this year, followed by the Rangers and Dodgers with five while the Orioles and Blue Jays are sending four players apiece. The Braves' eight All-Stars is the most by any team since the 2012 Rangers also had eight. Also, the Dodgers have at least five All-Stars for the fourth consecutive season while the Blue Jays have at least four for the third consecutive season. Finally, the Orioles have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016.
Now for the full rosters.
American League starting lineup
- Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH
- Randy Arozarena, Rays, LF
- Corey Seager, Rangers, SS
- Yandy Díaz, Rays, 1B
- Adolis García, Rangers, RF
- Austin Hays, Orioles, CF
- Josh Jung, Rangers, 3B
- Jonah Heim, Rangers, C
P: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
Manager: Dusty Baker, Astros
Judge and Trout were originally picked as starters, but were replaced by Hays and García. Ohtani earned an automatic starting spot by being the AL's leading fan vote-getter.
National League starting lineup
- Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Braves
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
- Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers
- J.D. Martinez, DH, Dodgers
- Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals
- Luis Arraez, 2B, Marlins
- Sean Murphy, C, Braves
- Corbin Carroll, LF, Diamondbacks
- Orlando Arcia, SS, Braves
P: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
Manager: Rob Thomson, Phillies
On the NL side, Acuña was the top vote-getter in the opening phase of the fan ballot and earned an automatic starting nod. There were no injury replacements in the NL starting lineup.
American League position player reserves
- C Salvador Perez, Royals
- C Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- 2B Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays
- SS Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
- 3B José Ramírez, Guardians
- SS Wander Franco, Rays (replaces Aaron Judge)
- OF: Luis Robert Jr., White Sox (won't play in ASG after hurting calf in Home Run Derby)
- OF Mike Trout, Angels (injured, will not play in ASG)
- OF Yordan Alvarez, Astros (injured, will not play in ASG)
- OF Aaron Judge, Yankees (Injured, will not play in ASG)
- OF Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (replaces Yordan Alvarez)
- OF Kyle Tucker, Astros (replaces Mike Trout)
- DH: Brent Rooker, Athletics
National League position player reserves
- C Will Smith, Dodgers
- C Elias Díaz, Rockies
- 1B Matt Olson, Braves
- 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
- 2B Ozzie Albies, Braves
- 3B Austin Riley, Braves
- SS Dansby Swanson, Cubs
- OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks
- OF Nick Castellanos, Phillies
- OF Juan Soto, Padres
- DH: Jorge Soler, Marlins
American League pitchers
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels (unlikely to pitch in ASG due to finger issue)
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees (named AL starter)
- Luis Castillo, Mariners
- Sonny Gray, Twins
- Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers
- Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
- Shane McClanahan, Rays (injured, will not play in ASG)
- Framber Valdez, Astros
- Michael Lorenzen, Tigers
- Kenley Jansen, Red Sox
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- Félix Bautista, Orioles
- Yennier Cano, Orioles
- George Kirby, Mariners (replaces Shane McClanahan)
- Pablo Lopez, Twins
National League pitchers
- Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks (named NL starter)
- Spencer Strider, Braves (will not pitch)
- Bryce Elder, Braves (will not pitch)
- Justin Steele, Cubs
- Mitch Keller, Pirates
- Josiah Gray, Nationals
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (injured, will not pitch)
- Marcus Stroman, Cubs (will not pitch)
- Alexis Díaz, Reds
- Josh Hader, Padres
- Devin Williams, Brewers (will not pitch)
- Camilo Doval, Giants
- David Bednar, Pirates (replaces Clayton Kershaw)
- Alex Cobb, Giants (replaces Bryce Elder)
- Kodai Senga, Mets (replaces Marcus Stroman)
- Craig Kimbrel, Phillies (replaces Devin Williams)
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers (replaces Spencer Strider)
Coming into the 2023 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-43-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL comes in having won nine straight All-Star Games.