MLB All-Star Game: Astros' Justin Verlander gets start for American League, will face Dodgers' Hyun-jin Ryu

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. We already knew the full American and National League teams, starters, pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game. On Monday, AL manager Alex Cora and NL manager Dave Roberts officially announced their starting pitchers for the Midsummer Classic. Cora selected Astros' Justin Verlander as the AL starter, while Roberts named his own player Hyun-jin Ryu after telling reporters he intended to do so last week.

This is Verlander's eighth All-Star Game, and it will be his second All-Star start. His other start came at the 2012 All-Star Game in Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium while he was a member of the Detroit Tigers. At the end of this season's first half, Verlander, 36, is in the AL Cy Young conversation. The right-hander has posted a 10-4 record in 19 starts with a 2.98 ERA. His current 0.81 WHIP is the best in the league, and he ranks among the MLB leaderboard in innings (4th, 126.2) and strikeouts (153, tied for 3rd).

View Profile Justin Verlander HOU • SP • 35 ERA 2.98 WHIP .81 IP 126.2 BB 27 K 153

Ryu will take the mound for the NL in his first ever All-Star Game. In his sixth season with the Dodgers, Ryu has been putting up career-best numbers. In 17 starts, the lefty has a 10-2 record with a 1.73 ERA. He ranks among the top in NL pitchers for ERA and WHIP. He will also become the first South Korean pitcher to start an MLB All-Star Game.

View Profile Hyun-Jin Ryu LAD • SP • 99 ERA 1.73 WHIP .91 IP 109.0 BB 10 K 99

The AL has won 18 of the last 22 matchups, including the past six All-Star games. The NL last came out on top in 2012's 8-0 win. The All-Star Game will air on FOX on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).