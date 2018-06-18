MLB All-Star Game balloting update: Braves still going strong in the National League
Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis remain in starting position
The 2018 All-Star Game will take place in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park on July 17. The fan vote will determine the starting position players in the game and MLB has released its latest update on how that's going. Spoiler: It's good for the Braves.
Here's the latest update:
That's a pretty hotly-contested bout at catcher. Otherwise, for now, it looks like most of the races are blowouts. Good on the fans for the most part here, as there's nothing really egregious. Particularly, good on the Brandon Crawford votes. He's having an amazing season and it felt under-the-radar. Apparently it's not. Good job.
The next AL update will be released on Tuesday.
