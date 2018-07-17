MLB All-Star Game: How Cubs' Javier Baez has taken the leap to legitimate star this season

WASHINGTON -- Heading into the start of the 2018 baseball season, Cubs infielder Javier Baez wasn't considered by many as a great player. He got plenty of attention in 2016-17 due to deep playoff runs by the Cubs and how fun of a player he was. He could steal home. He was the best tagger in baseball. He has highlight-reel defensive range along with prodigious power.

He also never took walks and would strike himself out on terrible pitches with far too much regularity.

Again, he was still good. There was a long-held misunderstood perception that Cubs fans overrated him, but it was actually that they just loved watching the passion he played with and how fun a player he was.

Fast-forward to the 2018 All-Star break and he actually is a great all-around player now. Sure, the K/BB still looks pretty bad -- it is -- but he's doing everything else on such an elite level that he's rendered that complaint relatively useless. Why?

Because he's hitting .292 with a .566 slugging. His OPS+ is at 131. He leads the NL in RBI. He is on pace for -- brace yourself -- 44 doubles, 10 triples, 33 home runs, 125 RBI, 106 runs, 31 steals and 6.4 WAR. Good lord, right? That's not one of those, "hey, it's three weeks into the season, so let's make 'on pace' jokes" things. This is through 93 games.

Among position players in the National League, Baez ranks fifth in WAR. With the Cubs having the best record in the league and the MVP field wide open, you'd have to say he would be on the short list for the honor here at the All-Star break.

Baez says he has dedicated himself to being the best all-around baseball player he can possibly be and that means practicing something every single day, even in the offseason. This improvement from what we saw when he debuted in 2014 is evidence that it's working in a major way.

In a funny way, Baez's performance in the Home Run Derby was kind of a microcosm of this. His first swing was a disaster. After about 45 seconds, there was a bit of an "uh oh" feeling. Then he started to get going. After his timeout, he caught fire. He ended up with one of the better rounds, he had the longest homer of the night at 479 feet and it was a fun display.

Fellow All-Star Jon Lester talked about what most impresses him about a player he's called his favorite to watch in the league.

"I think just how easy the game seems," Lester said. "I think you watch him as far as on like a field level, when you're in the game, just how slow the game is to him. That's really, really hard to do. It seems like it's going backward as far as how he's able to slow the game down and take things as they come. And obviously, just the athleticism."

Baez has a wide arsenal of fun plays already. We've seen the steal of home with a swim move:

If you heard Cubs play-by-play man Len Kasper say "El Mago" and wonder what that was, it means "the magician" and it's a nickname that sounds awesome and is fit for a star. It's perfect.

"I was telling someone earlier that I think my favorite play, just because I was involved with it, was when he stole home against the Dodgers in the playoffs," said Lester. "It was supposed to be a safety squeeze, guy threw a ball, and Javy was coming home. Just how he fast he was able to change directions when the catcher threw the ball down to third. Impressive, and like I said, the speed at which it happened."

Here's that play:

I mentioned to Lester he even smiled on the field, which rarely happens.

"Yeah, yeah I don't do that very often, so. Just to watch that firsthand and see just how fast and quick he moves is very impressive."

How about the prodigious home run?

That swing is even fun.

How about flashing some leather?

Tags!

The upside that could long be seen -- along with tons of downside, too -- but seemed far in the distance in past years has arrived with Javier Baez. He's no longer a fun novelty act. At this moment, he's a star. He'll have another big moment Tuesday night when he hits leadoff for the National League All-Star team.