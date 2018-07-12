MLB All-Star Game roster: Zack Greinke added to National League team in Jon Lester's place

On Wednesday, the Cubs revealed their rotation for the rest of the first half of the season. All they did was flip Jon Lester to Sunday and Kyle Hendricks to Saturday (Lester pitched before Hendricks last turn through). Normally, this would be pretty minor news and the only result for us.

With the timing of the move, however, it means that Lester will be ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game, like all Sunday starters are. Justin Verlander on the AL side is in this position, for example, and Trevor Bauer was added to take his roster spot. In Lester's spot will be Zack Greinke of the Diamondbacks.

Pitchers in the situation of Verlander and Lester still are honored and go to the game, they just won't be available to pitch. The flip by the Cubs with Lester is likely by design. He's 34 years old with over 1,500 regular-season innings on that left arm and they are hoping for a deep playoff run. He'll get to head to D.C. for the fun stuff and just not worry about pitching. He's already pitched in two other All-Star Games anyway.

Greinke, 34, is now a five-time All-Star. This is his fourth trip in the last five seasons. He is 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 114 innings. Along with teammate Patrick Corbin, the first-place Diamondbacks now have 40 percent of their rotation heading to the All-Star Game.