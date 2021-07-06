The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Given the close proximity of that date, it's about time we learn the full American and National League rosters, eh? Conveniently enough, MLB unveiled said full rosters on Sunday evening.

We already knew the starting lineups for each squadron, which were determined by two phases of fan voting. Now we're here to flesh out the full 32-man rosters. Positional reserves and pitchers are chosen by a combination of player vote and commissioner's selections. By way of reminder, the NL supplements its starting lineup with 24 players, whereas the AL adds 23 since, unlike in the NL, their DH is chosen by fan vote.

Breaking it down further, each roster will have at least one backup at each position (including DH in the AL) and 12 pitchers. As has long been the case, each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, and this is where the commissioner's selections will likely come into play. The managers -- Kevin Cash for the AL and Dave Roberts for the NL -- will choose the starting pitchers. In the NL, Roberts will also choose the DH from his list of reserves.

Now let's have a look at each full roster.

American League

Starters:

Reserves:

Pitchers:

*Of note here is Ohtani was both voted in as a DH and selected by the players as a pitcher. This is the first time in MLB history that a player was named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher.

National League

Starters:

Reserves:

Pitchers:

*DeGrom told reporters he would not be participating in the All-Star Game.