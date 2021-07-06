The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Given the close proximity of that date, it's about time we learn the full American and National League rosters, eh? Conveniently enough, MLB unveiled said full rosters on Sunday evening.
We already knew the starting lineups for each squadron, which were determined by two phases of fan voting. Now we're here to flesh out the full 32-man rosters. Positional reserves and pitchers are chosen by a combination of player vote and commissioner's selections. By way of reminder, the NL supplements its starting lineup with 24 players, whereas the AL adds 23 since, unlike in the NL, their DH is chosen by fan vote.
Breaking it down further, each roster will have at least one backup at each position (including DH in the AL) and 12 pitchers. As has long been the case, each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, and this is where the commissioner's selections will likely come into play. The managers -- Kevin Cash for the AL and Dave Roberts for the NL -- will choose the starting pitchers. In the NL, Roberts will also choose the DH from his list of reserves.
Now let's have a look at each full roster.
American League
Starters:
- C - Salvador Perez, Royals
- 1B - Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- 2B - Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
- 3B - Rafael Devers, Red Sox
- SS - Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
- OF - Mike Trout, Angels
- OF - Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF - Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays
- DH - Shohei Ohtani*, Angels
Reserves:
- C - Mike Zunino, Rays
- 1B - Jared Walsh, Angels
- 1B - Matt Olson, Athletics
- 2B - Jose Altuve, Astros
- 2B - Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
- SS - Carlos Correa, Astros
- 3B - José Ramírez, Cleveland
- OF - Michael Brantley, Astros
- OF - Joey Gallo, Rangers
- OF - Adolis García, Rangers
- OF - Cedric Mullins, Orioles
- DH - Nelson Cruz, Twins
- DH - J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
Pitchers:
- Shohei Ohtani*, Angels
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Lance Lynn, White Sox
- Shane Bieber, Cleveland
- Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox
- Kyle Gibson, Rangers
- Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners
- Carlos Rodón, White Sox
- Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
- Liam Hendriks, White Sox
- Ryan Pressly, Astros
- Matt Barnes, Red Sox
- Gregory Soto, Tigers
*Of note here is Ohtani was both voted in as a DH and selected by the players as a pitcher. This is the first time in MLB history that a player was named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher.
National League
Starters:
- C - Buster Posey, Giants
- 1B - Freddie Freeman, Braves
- 2B - Adam Frazier, Pirates
- 3B - Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
- SS - Fernando Tatís Jr., Padres
- OF - Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- OF - Nick Castellanos, Reds
- OF - Jesse Winker, Reds
Reserves:
- C - J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
- 1B - Max Muncy, Dodgers
- 2B - Ozzie Albies, Braves
- 2B - Jake Cronenworth, Padres
- SS - Brandon Crawford, Giants
- SS - Trea Turner, Nationals
- 3B - Kris Bryant, Cubs
- 3B - Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks
- OF - Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- OF - Bryan Reynolds, Pirates
- OF - Kyle Schwarber, Nationals
- OF - Juan Soto, Nationals
- OF - Chris Taylor, Dodgers
Pitchers:
- Jacob deGrom, Mets*
- Yu Darvish, Padres
- Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers
- Kevin Gausman, Giants
- Germán Márquez, Rockies
- Trevor Rogers, Marlins
- Zack Wheeler, Phillies
- Craig Kimbrel, Cubs
- Mark Melancon, Padres
- Josh Hader, Brewers
- Alex Reyes, Cardinals
*DeGrom told reporters he would not be participating in the All-Star Game.