MLB All-Star Game rosters, starting lineups: Aaron Judge vs. Paul Skenes matchup set, 81 total players picked
The starting lineups were unveiled for the American League and National League on Monday
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. We already knew that Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will be the starting pitcher for the National League and that reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers will be his counterpart.
On Monday, the respective managers -- the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts on the NL side and Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees for the AL -- unveiled their starting lineups for this year's Midsummer Classic.
By way of reminder, the starting lineups are determined by fan vote , but each manager arranges the batting order as he sees fit. Here are the starting lineups for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game:
All-Star Game starting lineups
National League
- Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers
- Ronald Acuña Jr., LF, Braves
- Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
- Manny Machado, 3B, Padres
- Will Smith, C, Dodgers
- Kyle Tucker, RF, Cubs
- Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF, Cubs
SP - Paul Skenes Pirates
American League
- Gleyber Torres, 2B, Tigers
- Riley Greene, LF, Tigers
- Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees
- Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays
- Ryan O'Hearn, DH, Orioles
- Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays
- Javier Báez, CF, Tigers
- Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics
SP - Tarik Skubal, Tigers
So the first two batters of the 2025 Midsummer Classic will be from the MLB-leading Detroit Tigers, who are 59-38 at the break. Judge and Raleigh make up a formidable punch in the middle of the lineup, and fans are guaranteed to see Skenes face Judge.
The NL has a deeper more veteran lineup with multi-time All-Stars at many positions. Ohtani will lead things off before Acuña steps to the plate at his home ballpark. Freeman, the former Brave, is in the cleanup spot as three Dodgers make up the first six hitters in Roberts' order.
Below are the full rosters for the All-Star game, including injury replacements.
2025 All-Star Game rosters
American League reserves
- 1B Jonathan Aranda, Rays
- OF Byron Buxton, Twins
- INF Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees
- C Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
- OF Steven Kwan, Guardians
- 2B Brandon Lowe, Rays
- DH Brent Rooker, A's
- SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- OF Randy Arozarena (replacement pick)
- 3B Junior Caminero, Rays (replacement pick)
- INF Zack McKinstry, Tigers (replacement pick)
- 3B Isaac Paredes, Astros (replacement pick)
- 3B Alex Bregman, Red Sox (injured, will not play)
- SS Jeremy Peña, Astros (injured, will not play)
- 3B Josê Ramírez, Guardians (injured, will not play)
- OF Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (will not play)
American League pitchers
- LHP Kris Bubic, Royals
- LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox
- LHP Josh Hader, Astros
- RHP Andrés Muñoz, Mariners
- RHP Shane Smith, White Sox
- RHP Bryan Woo, Mariners
- RHP Joe Ryan, Twins (replacement pick)
- RHP Casey Mize, Tigers (replacement pick)
- RHP Carlos Estévez, Royals (replacement pick)
- LHP Carlos Rodón, Yankees (replacement pick)
- RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays (replacement pick)
- RHP Hunter Brown, Astros (will not pitch)
- LHP Garrett Crochet, Red Sox (will not pitch)
- RHP Jacob deGrom, Rangers (will not pitch)
- LHP Max Fried, Yankees (will not pitch)
- LHP Yusei Kikuchi, Angels (will not pitch)
National League reserves
- 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
- OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
- SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds
- 2B Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
- C Hunter Goodman, Rockies
- 1B Matt Olson, Braves
- OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- OF Kyle Stowers, Marlins
- 3B Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks
- OF Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
- OF James Wood, Nationals
National League pitchers
- RHP Jason Adam, Padres
- RHP Edwin Díaz, Mets
- LHP MacKenzie Gore, Nationals
- LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (Legend pick)
- RHP Randy Rodríguez, Giants
- RHP Logan Webb, Giants
- RHP Robert Suarez, Padres (replacement pick)
- LHP Andrew Abbott, Reds (replacement pick)
- RHP Trevor Megill, Brewers (replacement pick)
- LHP David Peterson, Mets (replacement pick)
- LHP Adrian Morejon, Padres (replacement pick)
- RHP Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers (replacement pick)
- LHP Matthew Boyd, Cubs (will not pitch)
- RHP Freddy Peralta, Brewers (will not pitch)
- LHP Robbie Ray, Giants (will not pitch)
- LHP Chris Sale, Braves (injured, will not pitch)
- RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies (will not pitch)
- RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (will not pitch)