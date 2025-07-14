The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. We already knew that Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will be the starting pitcher for the National League and that reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers will be his counterpart.

On Monday, the respective managers -- the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts on the NL side and Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees for the AL -- unveiled their starting lineups for this year's Midsummer Classic.

By way of reminder, the starting lineups are determined by fan vote , but each manager arranges the batting order as he sees fit. Here are the starting lineups for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game:

All-Star Game starting lineups

National League

SP - Paul Skenes Pirates

American League

SP - Tarik Skubal, Tigers

So the first two batters of the 2025 Midsummer Classic will be from the MLB-leading Detroit Tigers, who are 59-38 at the break. Judge and Raleigh make up a formidable punch in the middle of the lineup, and fans are guaranteed to see Skenes face Judge.

The NL has a deeper more veteran lineup with multi-time All-Stars at many positions. Ohtani will lead things off before Acuña steps to the plate at his home ballpark. Freeman, the former Brave, is in the cleanup spot as three Dodgers make up the first six hitters in Roberts' order.

Below are the full rosters for the All-Star game, including injury replacements.

2025 All-Star Game rosters

American League reserves

American League pitchers

National League reserves

National League pitchers