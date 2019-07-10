MLB All-Star Game: Shane Bieber, the Indians' breakout starter, delights hometown crowd with lights-out inning
Bieber was improbably the lone representative from Cleveland's rotation
In defiance of preseason expectations, 24-year-old right-hander Shane Bieber is the lone member of the Indians' rotation to make the All-Star Game in 2019. It's deserved, too, even though he wasn't initially on the AL roster (he replaced Charlie Morton of the Rays, who pitched on Sunday). In 112 1/3 first-half innings, Bieber put up an ERA of 3.45, an FIP of 3.35, and a K/BB ratio of 6.13.
On Tuesday night in his home ballpark, Bieber was summoned to face Willson Contreras of the Cubs, Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks, and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves in the fifth inning. He got Contreras looking with a 95-mph fastball, and then he whiffed Marte on a knuckle-curve. That brings us to this full-count slider to Acuña:
That's called striking out the side in the All-Star Game, and that lit a fire under the Cleveland crowd. Speaking of which:
And:
Beyond that memorable moment, Bieber has been absolutely vital to the Indians this season. Given the losses of Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, Bieber and his 12 quality starts have been stabilizing and essential for the typically bedrock Cleveland rotation. After a slow start to the season, Terry Francona's club has barged back into contention, and that doesn't happen without Bieber.
With an impressive minor-league pedigree and a four-pitch repertoire, the expectation is that Bieber will continue getting big outs and making big starts for Cleveland. In the meantime, he'll enjoy his historic All-Star Game performance.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB All-Star Game preview
Here's everything you need to know about this season's All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio
-
2019 MLB All-Star Game: Live updates
Follow along as CBS Sports provides analysis, stats and highlights from our live blog
-
Sabathia throws out first pitch at ASG
Sabathia, who is retiring after this season, spent the first eight years of his career with...
-
Angels pay tribute to Skaggs at ASG
The All-Star Game comes just a week after the pitcher's sudden passing
-
Full 2019 MLB All-Star rosters released
These are your 2019 American League and National League All-Stars
-
2019 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups
This is how the teams will line up in Cleveland