On Thursday night, Major League Baseball will announce the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. The voting results from the league's two-step voting process for the All-Star game will be revealed during a live broadcast Thursday evening.

The top three vote-getters at each position (and nine outfielders) advanced to Phase 2 of the voting process. Fans voted this week to determine what position players will start later this month, and the polls closed Thursday afternoon. The rest of the All-Star rosters, including both the American League and National League pitching staffs, will be revealed on Sunday, July 4.

Here is how to watch the All-Star Game starters reveal, as well as the finalists at each position.

2021 All-Star Game starters reveal info

Time : 9 p.m. ET | Date : Thursday, July 1

: 9 p.m. ET | : Thursday, July 1 Live stream : fuboTV



: fuboTV TV channel: ESPN

Here are the 2021 MLB All-Star Game finalists:

Catchers

National League: Buster Posey, Giants; Yadier Molina, Cardinals; Willson Contreras, Cubs

American League: Salvador Perez, Royals; Martín Maldonado, Astros; Yasmani Grandal, White Sox

First base

NL: Max Muncy, Dodgers; Freddie Freeman, Braves; Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

AL: Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays; Yuli Gurriel, Astros; José Abreu, White Sox

Second base

NL: Ozzie Albies, Braves; Adam Frazier, Pirates; Gavin Lux, Dodgers

AL: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays; Jose Altuve, Astros; D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees

Shortstop

NL: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres; Javier Báez, Cubs; Brandon Crawford, Giants

AL: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Bo Bichette, Blue Jays; Carlos Correa, Astros

Third base

NL: Kris Bryant, Cubs; Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Justin Turner, Dodgers

AL: Rafael Devers, Red Sox; Alex Bregman, Astros; Yoán Moncada, White Sox

Outfield

NL: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Nick Castellanos, Reds; Bryce Harper, Phillies; Joc Pederson, Cubs; Juan Soto, Nationals; Chris Taylor, Dodgers; Jesse Winker, Reds; Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

AL: Mike Trout, Angels; Aaron Judge, Yankees; Byron Buxton, Twins; Michael Brantley, Astros; Adolis García, Rangers; Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays; Cedric Mullins, Orioles; Alex Verdugo, Red Sox; Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays

Designated Hitter

AL: Shohei Ohtani, Angels; J.D. Martinez, Red Sox; Yordan Alvarez, Astros