Major League Baseball and Nike unveiled the uniforms for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Friday, revealing uniform designs that are themed after host city Seattle's "natural beauty with a print that blends elements of its neighboring ocean, forests, topography and the movement of air."

The American League uniforms feature light teal hues and the National League uniforms feature dark navy hues in keeping with that theme.

The All-Star Uniforms will mark the debut of Nike's new Vapor Premier uniforms, which will become the new chassis for every MLB uniform beginning in 2024. The uniforms are complemented by the official All-Star caps and socks, which were developed by New Era and Stance, respectively.

"When we first partnered with Nike, this is exactly what we endeavored to do together — create the most innovative uniform in sports with the most unique designs that would invigorate fans bases and help reach new fans," read a statement by MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden. "These All-Star uniforms are the culmination of years of collaboration with Nike and athletes."

Authentic and replica All-Star Game jerseys, in addition to All-Star caps and socks, are now on sale in the leadup to the MLB All-Star Game on July 11 in Seattle.

