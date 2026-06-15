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MLB All-Star Game voting: Astros' Yordan Alvarez, Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani among top vote-getters

Other ballot leaders include Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr.

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Major League Baseball released the first update in All-Star Game voting on Monday, less than a month before the All-Star Game is slated to take place at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies

The leading vote-getters in each league are two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez in the American League. As a reminder, the top vote-getter in each league gets to bypass the next phase of fan voting and earns an automatic spot in the starting lineup. Everyone else must go through a second phase of voting, with fans voting among finalists at each position. The first phase of voting is open until noon ET on June 25. Fans may vote online or via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote and any MLB team site, or via the MLB App and MLB Ballpark App.

Now here's a look at the AL's leading voter-getters as of this first update: 

AL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of June 15)
PositionPlayerTeamVote Total2026 Stats

C

Shea Langeliers

Athletics

715,625

.883 OPS, 18 HR

1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays

603,014

.737 OPS, 3 HR

2B

Ernie Clement

Blue Jays

904,702

.784 OPS, 7 HR

3B

Junior Caminero

Rays

625,520

.858 OPS, 15 HR

SS

Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals

890,575

.813 OPS, 9 HR, 26 SB

OF

Aaron Judge

Yankees

977,460

.907 OPS, 17 HR

OF

Mike Trout

Angels

926,601

.833 OPS, 15 HR

OF

Cody Bellinger

Yankees

533,842

.824 OPS, 10 HR

DH

Yordan Alvarez

Astros

1,015,768

1.084 OPS, 24 HR

And now for the NL:

NL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of Jun. 15)
PositionPlayerTeamVote Total2025 Stats

C

Drake Baldwin

Braves

972,813

.931 OPS, 13 HR

1B

Freddie Freeman

Dodgers

870,606

.836 OPS, 11 HR

2B

Ozzie Albies

Braves

517,147

.772 OPS, 10 HR

3B

Max Muncy

Dodgers

941,218

.903 OPS, 16 HR

SS

CJ Abrams

Nationals

579,796

.894 OPS, 14 HR, 10 SB

OF

Andy Pages

Dodgers

800,496

.817 OPS, 15 HR

OF

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves

693,472

.793 OPS, 7 HR, 15 SB

OF

Brandon Marsh

Phillies

668,191

.847 OPS, 8 HR

DH

Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers

1,165,133

.975 OPS, 14 HR

The second phase of the fan vote to determine All-Star starting position players and DHs will begin at noon ET on June 29 and conclude at noon ET on July 2. For that phase, the pool of eligible players will be reduced significantly -- two at each infield position and DH and six total outfielders for each league. 

The All-Star starting lineups as voted on by fans will be announced on July 2, and the full rosters will be unveiled on July 6. 

Rounding out the 32-player All-Star rosters are the 23 reserves and pitchers, which will be selected by a combination of "player ballot" choices and selections made by the commissioner's office. By rule, each of MLB's 30 teams will be represented by at least one player. Starting pitchers are selected by each manager -- Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League and John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays on the American League side. All-Star managers will also determine the batting order. 

The 96th MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 14. 

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