Major League Baseball released the first update in All-Star Game voting on Monday, less than a month before the All-Star Game is slated to take place at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

The top vote recipients in each league should come as no surprise: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani in the National League. As a reminder: the top vote recipient in each league gets to bypass the next phase of voting and earns an outright starting assignment. Everyone else has to go through a second phase of voting, with fans voting among the various finalists at each position.

The first phase of voting will continue until noon EST on Thursday, June 26. Here's a look at the AL's leading vote getters at each position:

And now the NL's:

The next phase of voting will stretch from Monday, June 30 until Wednesday, July 2. Starters will then be announced in a broadcast that night, with the rest of the team being named on Sunday, July 6.

The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15.