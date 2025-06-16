ohtani-judge-getty.png
Major League Baseball released the first update in All-Star Game voting on Monday, less than a month before the All-Star Game is slated to take place at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves

The top vote recipients in each league should come as no surprise: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani in the National League. As a reminder: the top vote recipient in each league gets to bypass the next phase of voting and earns an outright starting assignment. Everyone else has to go through a second phase of voting, with fans voting among the various finalists at each position.

The first phase of voting will continue until noon EST on Thursday, June 26. Here's a look at the AL's leading vote getters at each position:

AL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of Jun. 16)

PositionPlayerTeamVote Total2025 Stats

C

Cal Raleigh

Mariners

1,043,168

.263, 26 HR, 7 SB, .990 OPS

1B

Paul Goldschmidt

Yankees

667,258

.311, 7 HR, 5 SB, .826 OPS

2B

Gleyber Torres

Tigers

535,079

.276, 7 HR, 4 SB, .796 OPS

3B

José Ramírez

Guardians

968,754

.324, 13 HR, 20 SB, .928 OPS

SS

Jacob Wilson

Athletics

562,696

.367, 8 HR, 5 SB, .914 OPS

OF

Aaron Judge

Yankees

1,568,527

.378, 26 HR, 6 SB, 1.229 OPS

OF

Riley Greene

Tigers

675,070

.275, 14 HR, 1 SB, .822 OPS

OF

Mike Trout

Angels

475,265

.220, 11 HR, 2 SB, .759 OPS

DH

Ryan O'Hearn

Orioles

353,029

.310, 10 HR, 3 SB, .893 OPS

And now the NL's:

NL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of Jun. 16)

PositionPlayerTeamVote Total2025 Stats

C

Will Smith

Dodgers

1,124,629

.317, 6 HR, 2 SB, .908 OPS

1B

Freddie Freeman

Dodgers

1,136,389

.336, 9 HR, 0 SB, .967 OPS

2B

Ketel Marte

D-backs

850,572

.288, 12 HR, 2 SB, .959 OPS

3B

Manny Machado

Padres

955,122

.316, 10 HR, 8 SB, .876 OPS

SS

Francisco Lindor

Mets

1,019,273

.279, 14 HR, 13 SB, .828 OPS

OF

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

1,126,119

.268, 18 HR, 23 SB, .840 OPS

OF

Kyle Tucker

Cubs

704,740

.277, 13 HR, 18 SB, .893 OPS

OF

Teoscar Hernández

Dodgers

685,553

.264, 13 HR, 5 SB, .808 OPS

DH

Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers

1,398,771

.297, 25 HR, 11 SB, 1.035 OPS

The next phase of voting will stretch from Monday, June 30 until Wednesday, July 2. Starters will then be announced in a broadcast that night, with the rest of the team being named on Sunday, July 6.

The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15.