MLB All-Star Game voting: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Yankees' Aaron Judge lead all players so far
The first phase of fan voting ends on June 26
Major League Baseball released the first update in All-Star Game voting on Monday, less than a month before the All-Star Game is slated to take place at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
The top vote recipients in each league should come as no surprise: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani in the National League. As a reminder: the top vote recipient in each league gets to bypass the next phase of voting and earns an outright starting assignment. Everyone else has to go through a second phase of voting, with fans voting among the various finalists at each position.
The first phase of voting will continue until noon EST on Thursday, June 26. Here's a look at the AL's leading vote getters at each position:
AL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of Jun. 16)
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Vote Total
|2025 Stats
C
1,043,168
.263, 26 HR, 7 SB, .990 OPS
1B
Yankees
667,258
.311, 7 HR, 5 SB, .826 OPS
2B
535,079
.276, 7 HR, 4 SB, .796 OPS
3B
José Ramírez
968,754
.324, 13 HR, 20 SB, .928 OPS
SS
562,696
.367, 8 HR, 5 SB, .914 OPS
OF
Aaron Judge
Yankees
1,568,527
.378, 26 HR, 6 SB, 1.229 OPS
OF
Tigers
675,070
.275, 14 HR, 1 SB, .822 OPS
OF
475,265
.220, 11 HR, 2 SB, .759 OPS
DH
353,029
.310, 10 HR, 3 SB, .893 OPS
And now the NL's:
NL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of Jun. 16)
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Vote Total
|2025 Stats
C
Dodgers
1,124,629
.317, 6 HR, 2 SB, .908 OPS
1B
Dodgers
1,136,389
.336, 9 HR, 0 SB, .967 OPS
2B
D-backs
850,572
.288, 12 HR, 2 SB, .959 OPS
3B
955,122
.316, 10 HR, 8 SB, .876 OPS
SS
1,019,273
.279, 14 HR, 13 SB, .828 OPS
OF
1,126,119
.268, 18 HR, 23 SB, .840 OPS
OF
Cubs
704,740
.277, 13 HR, 18 SB, .893 OPS
OF
Teoscar Hernández
Dodgers
685,553
.264, 13 HR, 5 SB, .808 OPS
DH
Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers
1,398,771
.297, 25 HR, 11 SB, 1.035 OPS
The next phase of voting will stretch from Monday, June 30 until Wednesday, July 2. Starters will then be announced in a broadcast that night, with the rest of the team being named on Sunday, July 6.
The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15.