MLB All-Star Game voting: Mariners' Jean Segura, Brewers' Jesus Aguilar win Final Vote

The Seattle shortstop and the Milwaukee first baseman will be headed to D.C.

The results of the Final Vote to determine the last roster spot on the American League and National League All-Star teams are in. Winning the online balloting for the AL is Mariners shortstop Jean Segura. Prevailing in NL is Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar

Segura entered Wednesday's slate with a slash line of .329/.356/.467 (130 OPS+) with 24 doubles and 14 stolen bases. That's excellent production for any player, let alone a shortstop. Beyond that, Segura's been an essential contributor to one of the AL's best teams in 2018. That's especially the case given the suspension of Robinson Cano for Seattle.

Segura in the Final Vote beat out Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox, Eddie Rosario of the Twins, Andrelton Simmons of the Angels, and Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees

Here's Segura's getting the good news ... 

This will be Segura's second All-Star appearance. 

Aguilar is presently tied for the NL lead with 23 home runs, and he boasts a .302/.369/.631 slash line, which comes to an OPS+ of 161. He's a big part of a Brewers team that ranks second in the NL in homers. Aguilar also came up big for Milwaukee while Eric Thames was sidelined with a thumb injury.

In the NL balloting, he won out over Matt Carpenter of the Cardinals, Brandon Belt of the Giants, Max Muncy of the Dodgers, and Trea Turner of the Nationals

Here's Brewers manager Craig Counsell letting his team know that Aguilar is headed to D.C. ... 

Aguilar is now an All-Star for the first time. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES