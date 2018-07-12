MLB All-Star Game voting: Mariners' Jean Segura, Brewers' Jesus Aguilar win Final Vote

The results of the Final Vote to determine the last roster spot on the American League and National League All-Star teams are in. Winning the online balloting for the AL is Mariners shortstop Jean Segura. Prevailing in NL is Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Segura entered Wednesday's slate with a slash line of .329/.356/.467 (130 OPS+) with 24 doubles and 14 stolen bases. That's excellent production for any player, let alone a shortstop. Beyond that, Segura's been an essential contributor to one of the AL's best teams in 2018. That's especially the case given the suspension of Robinson Cano for Seattle.

Segura in the Final Vote beat out Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox, Eddie Rosario of the Twins, Andrelton Simmons of the Angels, and Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees.

Here's Segura's getting the good news ...

The moment the guys found out.



This is all you, Mariners fans. All you. pic.twitter.com/lM6KAp0yAZ — #SentSegura (@Mariners) July 12, 2018

This will be Segura's second All-Star appearance.

Aguilar is presently tied for the NL lead with 23 home runs, and he boasts a .302/.369/.631 slash line, which comes to an OPS+ of 161. He's a big part of a Brewers team that ranks second in the NL in homers. Aguilar also came up big for Milwaukee while Eric Thames was sidelined with a thumb injury.

In the NL balloting, he won out over Matt Carpenter of the Cardinals, Brandon Belt of the Giants, Max Muncy of the Dodgers, and Trea Turner of the Nationals.

Here's Brewers manager Craig Counsell letting his team know that Aguilar is headed to D.C. ...

.@JAguilarMKE received the good news from Manager Craig Counsell in a special pregame meeting with his teammates: pic.twitter.com/ZpahPKU5ol — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 12, 2018

Aguilar is now an All-Star for the first time.