Major League Baseball on Monday released the latest update on voting for the upcoming All-Star Game at Truist Park in suburban Atlanta.

As was the case with the first update on the fan vote, which determines the All-Star starting lineups, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees remains the overall leading vote-getter. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers remains the leading vote-getter in the National League.

Elsewhere, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays has taken over the lead for first base in the American League, as he now holds a narrow lead over the Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt. Staying in New York, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is still on target to earn the first All-Star start of his standout career. Lindor, who's on a Hall-of-Fame track, previously earned four All-Star selections as a member of Cleveland, but none was a starting nod. This would be his first selection since being traded to the Mets in January of 2021. This season, the 31-year-old Lindor goes into Monday's slate with a 133 OPS+ and 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 76 games. That's of course in addition to his plus fielding at the premium position of short.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, in the midst of a breakout, record-breaking season, sits in position for his first nod, while rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson is currently beating 2024 MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. for the honor. Orioles DH Ryan O'Hearn has the lead in his category after Rafael Devers was traded out of the American League.

As a reminder, the top vote recipient in each league -- Judge and Ohtani, presently -- gets to bypass the next phase of voting and earns an outright starting assignment. Everyone else has to go through a second phase of voting, with fans voting among the various finalists at each position. The first phase of voting will continue until noon EST on Thursday, June 26.

Now here's a look at the AL's leading vote getters at each position:

AL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of June 23) Position Player Team Vote Total 2025 Stats C Cal Raleigh Mariners 1,901,389 .276, 31 HR, 1.042 OPS 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1,192,604 .279, 10 HR, .825 OPS 2B Gleyber Torres Tigers 1,133,888 .278, 7 HR, .804 OPS 3B José Ramírez Guardians 1,780,631 .323, 13 HR, 20 SB, .910 OPS SS Jacob Wilson Athletics 1,120,791 .349, 9 HR, .883 OPS OF Aaron Judge Yankees 2,699,483 .367, 27 HR, 1.195 OPS OF Riley Greene Tigers 1,370,098 .291, 17 HR, .875 OPS OF Javier Báez Tigers 937,205 .290, 9 HR, .801 OPS DH Ryan O'Hearn Orioles 353,029 .305, 10 HR, .867 OPS

And now for the NL:

The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15.