Major League Baseball on Monday released the latest update on voting for the upcoming All-Star Game at Truist Park in suburban Atlanta. 

As was the case with the first update on the fan vote, which determines the All-Star starting lineups, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees remains the overall leading vote-getter. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers remains the leading vote-getter in the National League. 

Elsewhere, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays has taken over the lead for first base in the American League, as he now holds a narrow lead over the Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt. Staying in New York, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is still on target to earn the first All-Star start of his standout career. Lindor, who's on a Hall-of-Fame track, previously earned four All-Star selections as a member of Cleveland, but none was a starting nod. This would be his first selection since being traded to the Mets in January of 2021. This season, the 31-year-old Lindor goes into Monday's slate with a 133 OPS+ and 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 76 games. That's of course in addition to his plus fielding at the premium position of short.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, in the midst of a breakout, record-breaking season, sits in position for his first nod, while rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson is currently beating 2024 MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. for the honor. Orioles DH Ryan O'Hearn has the lead in his category after Rafael Devers was traded out of the American League.

As a reminder, the top vote recipient in each league -- Judge and Ohtani, presently -- gets to bypass the next phase of voting and earns an outright starting assignment. Everyone else has to go through a second phase of voting, with fans voting among the various finalists at each position. The first phase of voting will continue until noon EST on Thursday, June 26. 

Now here's a look at the AL's leading vote getters at each position:

AL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of June 23)

PositionPlayerTeamVote Total2025 Stats

C

Cal Raleigh

Mariners

1,901,389

.276, 31 HR, 1.042 OPS

1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays

1,192,604

.279, 10 HR, .825 OPS

2B

Gleyber Torres

Tigers

1,133,888

.278, 7 HR, .804 OPS

3B

José Ramírez

Guardians

1,780,631

.323, 13 HR, 20 SB, .910 OPS

SS

Jacob Wilson

Athletics

1,120,791

.349, 9 HR, .883 OPS

OF

Aaron Judge

Yankees

2,699,483

.367, 27 HR, 1.195 OPS

OF

Riley Greene

Tigers

1,370,098

.291, 17 HR, .875 OPS

OF

Javier Báez

Tigers

937,205

.290, 9 HR, .801 OPS

DH

Ryan O'Hearn

Orioles

353,029

.305, 10 HR, .867 OPS

And now for the NL: 

NL All-Star Game vote leaders (as of June 23)

PositionPlayerTeamVote Total2025 Stats

C

Will Smith

Dodgers

2,099,944

.328, 9 HR, .969 OPS

1B

Freddie Freeman

Dodgers

2,095,672

.321, 9 HR, .14 OPS

2B

Ketel Marte

D-backs

1,561,235

.310, 13 HR, 1.002 OPS

3B

Manny Machado

Padres

1,683,022

.305, 12 HR, .865 OPS

SS

Francisco Lindor

Mets

1,641,053

.270, 16 HR, 13 SB, .816 OPS

OF

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

2,005,630

.269, 21 HR, 23 SB, .866 OPS

OF

Teoscar Hernández

Dodgers

1,366,537

.263, 14 HR, .796 OPS

OF

Kyle Tucker 

Cubs

1,219,866 

.285, 15 HR, 18 SB, .923 OPS

DH

Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers

2,521,718

.291, 26 HR, 11 SB, 1.014 OPS

The 2025 All-Star Game is scheduled for July 15. 