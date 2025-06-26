MLB All-Star Game voting: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge named starters, Cal Raleigh, Juan Soto, more advance
Two starters at each position in each league move on to the next round of voting
For the second straight year, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led all players in votes (4,012,983) in Phase 1 of MLB's fan voting for the All-Star Game starting position players, the league announced Thursday. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani led National League players in votes. As the leading vote-getters in their league, Judge and Ohtani skip Phase 2 of the voting and receive automatic starting spots in the All-Star Game. Ohtani will be the NL's DH and Judge will be one of the AL's three outfielders.
This is Judge's seventh All-Star Game selection and his sixth start. He was voted in as a starter in 2023, but was unable to play in the game after suffering a toe injury. Ohtani is heading to his fifth straight All-Star Game and the fifth of his career. He's been voted in as a starter every time. Ohtani famously started the 2021 All-Star Game as a pitcher and at DH.
As for everyone else, the top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) advance to Phase 2 of the voting. The vote totals reset and the All-Star Game starters will be selected from those finalists. Here are the players who have advanced to Phase 2:
American League
- Catcher: Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays), Cal Raleigh (Mariners)
- First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees)
- Second base: Jackson Holliday (Orioles), Gleyber Torres (Tigers)
- Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), Jacob Wilson (Athletics)
- Third base: Alex Bregman (Red Sox), José Ramírez (Guardians)
- Outfielders: Judge voted in as starter; Riley Greene (Tigers), Javier Báez (Tigers), Mike Trout (Angels), Steven Kwan (Guardians)
- DH: Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles), Ben Rice (Yankees)
National League
- Catcher: Will Smith (Dodgers), Carson Kelly (Cubs)
- First base: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Pete Alonso (Mets)
- Second base: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Tommy Edman (Dodgers)
- Shortstop: Francisco Lindor (Mets), Mookie Betts (Dodgers)
- Third base: Manny Machado (Padres), Max Muncy (Dodgers)
- Outfielders: Juan Soto (Mets), Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs), Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers), Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), KYle Tucker (Cubs), Andy Pages (Dodgers)
- DH: Ohtani voted in as starter
The second phase of voting will begin on June 30 and conclude on July 2. The rest of the All-Star rosters are chosen through a combination of player vote and selection by the commissioner's office. Full All-Star rosters will be revealed on July 6. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Yankees manager Aaron Boone are the All-Star managers after meeting in last year's World Series.
This year's All-Star Game will be played in suburban Atlanta's Truist Park on Tuesday, July 16.