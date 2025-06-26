For the second straight year, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led all players in votes (4,012,983) in Phase 1 of MLB's fan voting for the All-Star Game starting position players, the league announced Thursday. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani led National League players in votes. As the leading vote-getters in their league, Judge and Ohtani skip Phase 2 of the voting and receive automatic starting spots in the All-Star Game. Ohtani will be the NL's DH and Judge will be one of the AL's three outfielders.

This is Judge's seventh All-Star Game selection and his sixth start. He was voted in as a starter in 2023, but was unable to play in the game after suffering a toe injury. Ohtani is heading to his fifth straight All-Star Game and the fifth of his career. He's been voted in as a starter every time. Ohtani famously started the 2021 All-Star Game as a pitcher and at DH.

As for everyone else, the top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) advance to Phase 2 of the voting. The vote totals reset and the All-Star Game starters will be selected from those finalists. Here are the players who have advanced to Phase 2:

American League

National League

The second phase of voting will begin on June 30 and conclude on July 2. The rest of the All-Star rosters are chosen through a combination of player vote and selection by the commissioner's office. Full All-Star rosters will be revealed on July 6. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Yankees manager Aaron Boone are the All-Star managers after meeting in last year's World Series.

This year's All-Star Game will be played in suburban Atlanta's Truist Park on Tuesday, July 16.