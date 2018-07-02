MLB All-Star Game voting update: Several tight races remain in AL and NL as voting winds down

In two weeks, baseball's best players and brightest stars will gather at Nationals Park in Washington DC for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star Game itself will be played Tuesday, July 17.

Monday afternoon MLB released the latest fan voting update for the All-Star Game starters in each league. And, with only four days to go in the voting, there are still several close races. Here is the voting update:

Here are the latest American League and National League balloting totals for the 2018 @AllStarGame with less than four full days of voting left for the @CampingWorld All-Star Ballot. Visit https://t.co/Jd6REEkFYI to vote. #MLBVote pic.twitter.com/xQMrIIUtVr — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 2, 2018

You can click the image for a larger view, though most positions remain unchanged since the last update. At the moment there are three very tight races:

AL Shortstop

NL Second Base

NL Catcher

Gennett in particular is making a real late surge up the voting totals. And why not? The man leads the league in hitting and owns a .332/.372/.526 batting line with 13 home runs. That's All-Star worthy to me. All things considered, the fans are doing a great job with the voting this year. Deserving players lead at every position.

Fan voting for the 2018 All-Star Game starters will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 5. Here is the ballot. The All-Star Game rosters, which are based largely on a player vote, will be announced Sunday, July 8, during a live ESPN broadcast.