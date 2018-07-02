MLB All-Star Game voting update: Several tight races remain in AL and NL as voting winds down
Fan voting for the 2018 All-Star Game starters ends Thursday
In two weeks, baseball's best players and brightest stars will gather at Nationals Park in Washington DC for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star Game itself will be played Tuesday, July 17.
Monday afternoon MLB released the latest fan voting update for the All-Star Game starters in each league. And, with only four days to go in the voting, there are still several close races. Here is the voting update:
You can click the image for a larger view, though most positions remain unchanged since the last update. At the moment there are three very tight races:
AL Shortstop
- Manny Machado: 1,272,333
- Carlos Correa: 1,135,152 (137,181 votes behind)
NL Second Base
- Ozzie Albies: 1,857,185
- Scooter Gennett: 1,689,393 (167,792 votes behind)
NL Catcher
- Buster Posey: 1,384,631
- Willson Contreras: 1,240,132 (144,499 votes behind)
Gennett in particular is making a real late surge up the voting totals. And why not? The man leads the league in hitting and owns a .332/.372/.526 batting line with 13 home runs. That's All-Star worthy to me. All things considered, the fans are doing a great job with the voting this year. Deserving players lead at every position.
Fan voting for the 2018 All-Star Game starters will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 5. Here is the ballot. The All-Star Game rosters, which are based largely on a player vote, will be announced Sunday, July 8, during a live ESPN broadcast.
