One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.

Injury replacements could take some of the sting away if, say, a Bryce Harper, who is still listed as the NL starter at DH despite the fact that he's injured, cannot go. We know William Contreras will take his spot as a starter, but there's still an open roster spot.

Still, these are the players with the biggest gripes as of Sunday evening.

American League

Ty France, Mariners

A wrist injury hampered France a bit recently, but he's back and is slashing .306/.379/.460 with 15 doubles, 10 homers and 45 RBI in 74 games this season.

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees

The low batting average will turn many off, but Rizzo is among the league leaders with 22 homers and 54 RBI while being one of the main offensive forces for the best team in baseball.

Corey Seager, Rangers

The .245 average and .317 on-base percentage are why he isn't on the team, but Seager has 19 home runs.

Trevor Story, Red Sox

He's well worse than Seager in average and OBP, but Story has driven home 55 runs, scored 46 times, homered 15 times and stolen 10 bases.

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

He doesn't have near the power he used to, but Martinez has re-invented himself as a batting average guy and is incredibly productive at the plate, hitting .312/.380/.486.

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

Through 16 starts, Gausman has a 2.86 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 88 innings.

Robbie Ray, Mariners

Ray has rounded back into ace form, but it was probably too late to be strongly considered. The workhorse leads the AL in innings and batters faced. In his last six starts, he has a 0.91 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners

Hey, we can still use record, right? Gilbert is 10-3! He also has a 2.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 106 innings.

Dylan Cease, White Sox

The walks must've done it. Cease leads the majors with 43 free passes allowed. He's also struck out 133 in 92 innings and has a 2.45 ERA (161 ERA+).

Michael King, Yankees

He's just been so valuable for the Yankees in a multi-inning role, especially since they lost Chad Green for the year. In 20 outings, King has worked 46 1/3 innings, pitching to a 2.33 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 62 strikeouts.

National League

Josh Bell, Nationals

The Nats only getting one player on the team makes sense. That player being Juan Soto makes sense. Bell, though, is hitting .304/.386/.491 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 47 RBI and 44 runs. He had a great case.

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Part of the issue with Bell and Freeman was a crowded position, exacerbated by the Rockies needing a representative and C.J. Cron being their best selection. Freddie Freeman is having another Freddie Freeman season, though, slashing .304/.381/.494 with 11 homers and 54 RBI. He's been so important in the middle of the Dodgers' order as they've dealt with injuries and some disappointing performances.

Austin Riley, Braves

He's hitting .282, which is really high these days, with 23 home runs and 56 RBI. Tough crowd, right?

Francisco Lindor, Mets

The .239/.316/.421 slash isn't overly impressive, but Lindor has been a counting stats monster with 15 homers, 60 RBI, 50 runs and nine steals.

Brandon Drury, Reds

I thought the Reds' rep would be Drury, but instead it was starting pitcher Luis Castillo. Drury is a 29-year-old journeyman hitting .277/.333/.540 with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 RBI and 53 runs. He'd have been a nice story.

Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

We'll hear his name plenty in the coming weeks as a trade candidate. If the Pirates end up dealing him, some team is going to get a totally underrated star. A slow start was the culprit here, but he's beeón one of the better players in the league in June and July.

Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Nola has been one of the best workhorses in the league, compiling 111 1/3 innings to this point. He's struck out 120 against 14 unintentional walks with a 3.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Wheeler is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 95 innings. It's a pair of aces for the Phillies, but both were shutout here.

Carlos Rodón, Giants

Through 17 starts, he has a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 124 strikeouts against 32 walks in 100 innings. His 2.13 FIP leads the NL.