Voting for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game opened on Wednesday. This year's Midsummer Classic will be July 15 in suburban Atlanta at Truist Park, home of the Braves.

Selection of All-Star starting position players will, as is tradition, be determined by fan vote. The voting will take place in two phases, the first of which is now active at open. Fans may vote online or via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote and any MLB team site, or via the MLB App and MLB Ballpark App. The first phase of voting is open until noon ET on Thursday, June 26. Fans can vote up to five times each day during the initial phase of voting with an opportunity to vote for a sixth time in a separate mobile app.

On June 26, the list of eligible players will be whittled down significantly – two at each position and six total outfielders. The leading vote-getter in each league for the first phase is automatically awarded a starting spot.

That brings us to the second phase of the fan vote, which begins at noon ET on Monday, June 30, and runs for three days. During that three-day window, fans may vote once per day for one finalist at each open infield position and three outfielders (two outfielders if that league's leading vote-getter from the first phase is an outfielder). Vote totals from the first phase reset for the second phase.

The All-Star starting lineups as voted on by fans will be announced on July 2, and the full rosters will be unveiled on July 6.

Rounding out the 32-player All-Star rosters are the 23 reserves and pitchers, which will be selected by a combination of "player ballot" choices and selections made by the commissioner's office. Each MLB team will be represented by at least one player. Starting pitchers are selected by each manager -- Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League and Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees on the American League side.

The Truist Park festivities will also include the MLB Draft on July 13 and the Home Run Derby on July 14.