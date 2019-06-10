MLB All-Star voting update 2019: Mike Trout leads all American League vote-getters, two Yankees lead the way
The outfield race in the American League is mighty tight at the moment
Four weeks from Tuesday, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The game's best players and brightest stars will all be on one field. As always, MLB will lead into the All-Star Game with the Futures Game on Sunday and the Home Run Derby on Monday.
All-Star Game voting launched two weeks ago, and, on Monday, MLB released the first American League voting update. Here are the AL players currently leading the way in the voting for the All-Star Game next month:
Angels icon Mike Trout leads all American League vote-getters and by a comfortable margin. Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez has the largest lead at an individual position. His 737,107 votes are more than double the 289,475 votes runner-up James McCann has received. Astros star Alex Bregman has a comfortable 360,433-vote lead over Gio Urshela at third base.
The tightest race? That is in the outfield, where Rays breakout star Austin Meadows holds a tiny 9,534-vote lead over Michael Brantley, the first outfielder outside the top three. Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (90,700 votes over C.J. Cron), Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella (39,467 votes over Jose Altuve), and Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (65,789 votes over Carlos Correa) also hold slim five-figure leads at their positions.
Here is the 2019 MLB All-Star ballot. As a reminder, there's a new format for All-Star Game voting this year. The main portion of the voting opened May 28 and will run through June 21. After that, the top three vote-getters at each position will move into a separate one-day runoff vote to determine the starter at each position.
