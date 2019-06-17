MLB All-Star voting update: Cody Bellinger tops all vote-getters; Astros in position to have three starters

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 9 and the first round of voting is nearly over

Major League Baseball's 2019 All-Star Game is just three weeks away. That means voting is getting down to the nitty gritty -- how nitty, and how gritty, you ask? So nitty and so gritty that the first phase of voting is set to conclude on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. From there, the top three vote getters at each position will partake in a 28-hour runoff beginning on June 26, with the winners of that round winning the honor of surviving baseball's biggest popularity contest. Oh, and they get to start the All-Star Game, which is cool as well.

On Monday, MLB released updated voting totals. Let's trot out the current lineups for both teams, beginning with the host American League:

Gary Sanchez NYY • C • 24
Votes: 1,357,340
BA.260
R32
HR20
RBI43
SB0
Luke Voit NYY • 1B • 45
Votes: 696,164
BA.264
R47
HR17
RBI45
SB0
Tommy La Stella LAA • 2B • 9
Votes: 1,020,912
BA.301
R42
HR15
RBI39
SB0
Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • 2
Votes: 1,322,935
BA.269
R47
HR19
RBI48
SB3
Jorge Polanco MIN • SS • 11
Votes: 818,082
BA.332
R45
HR10
RBI37
SB2
Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27
Votes: 1,904,273
BA.285
R55
HR19
RBI46
SB7
George Springer RF •
Votes: 1,495,817
BA.308
R41
HR17
RBI43
SB4
Michael Brantley HOU • LF • 23
Votes: 924,173
BA.311
R34
HR10
RBI39
SB3
J.D. Martinez BOS • DH • 28
Votes: 893,689
BA.298
R41
HR16
RBI39
SB1

Here are our three takeaways from this side of the ballot:

  • Cleveland is the host city this summer, but it looks like its team won't be well represented. Carlos Santana is the only Cleveland player in position to advance to the second round of voting.

  • The Astros, meanwhile, have a chance to dominate the lineup. They're projected to have finalists at catcher, second base, third base, shortstop, and three in the outfield. Houston is doing its part to make sure the Astros' first-half dominance is rewarded.

  • Shohei Ohtani, for those wondering, is within 150,000 votes of Nelson Cruz for the right to advance at DH.

Now, onto the National League:

Willson Contreras CHC • C • 40
Votes: 1,555,490
BA.287
R32
HR13
RBI37
SB1
Josh Bell PIT • 1B • 55
Votes: 1,106,186
BA.321
R52
HR19
RBI65
SB0
Ozzie Albies ATL • 2B • 1
Votes: 1,011,132
BA.281
R44
HR10
RBI35
SB5
Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28
Votes: 1,475,825
BA.321
R52
HR17
RBI57
SB2
Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9
Votes: 1,672,062
BA.286
R45
HR17
RBI46
SB2
Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35
Votes: 2,184,251
BA.355
R54
HR23
RBI58
SB8
Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22
Votes: 2,065,382
BA.343
R56
HR26
RBI57
SB16
Ronald Acuna ATL • LF • 13
Votes: 1,229,200
BA.296
R49
HR16
RBI47
SB9

Again, some takeaways:

  • The Braves are dominating the polls lately, with Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. leading their respective positions in votes, while Atlanta could also have finalists at catcher, first base, shortstop, third base, and another in the outfield.

  • The Cubs are also likely to be well represented: they could have finalists at catcher, first base, third base, and three in the outfield. Daniel Descalso also remains within shouting distance of qualifying at second base.

  • Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich are the top two overall vote-getters, with Mike Trout checking in at third.

Here's a link to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game ballot. Remember, you can vote for anyone until Friday. From there, you'll have to wait until June 26 to vote for the starters. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

