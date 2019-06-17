MLB All-Star voting update: Cody Bellinger tops all vote-getters; Astros in position to have three starters

Major League Baseball's 2019 All-Star Game is just three weeks away. That means voting is getting down to the nitty gritty -- how nitty, and how gritty, you ask? So nitty and so gritty that the first phase of voting is set to conclude on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. From there, the top three vote getters at each position will partake in a 28-hour runoff beginning on June 26, with the winners of that round winning the honor of surviving baseball's biggest popularity contest. Oh, and they get to start the All-Star Game, which is cool as well.

On Monday, MLB released updated voting totals. Let's trot out the current lineups for both teams, beginning with the host American League:

View Profile Gary Sanchez NYY • C • 24 Votes: 1,357,340 BA .260 R 32 HR 20 RBI 43 SB 0

View Profile Luke Voit NYY • 1B • 45 Votes: 696,164 BA .264 R 47 HR 17 RBI 45 SB 0

View Profile Tommy La Stella LAA • 2B • 9 Votes: 1,020,912 BA .301 R 42 HR 15 RBI 39 SB 0

View Profile Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • 2 Votes: 1,322,935 BA .269 R 47 HR 19 RBI 48 SB 3

View Profile Jorge Polanco MIN • SS • 11 Votes: 818,082 BA .332 R 45 HR 10 RBI 37 SB 2

View Profile Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27 Votes: 1,904,273 BA .285 R 55 HR 19 RBI 46 SB 7

George Springer RF • Votes: 1,495,817 BA .308 R 41 HR 17 RBI 43 SB 4

View Profile Michael Brantley HOU • LF • 23 Votes: 924,173 BA .311 R 34 HR 10 RBI 39 SB 3

View Profile J.D. Martinez BOS • DH • 28 Votes: 893,689 BA .298 R 41 HR 16 RBI 39 SB 1

Here are our three takeaways from this side of the ballot:

Cleveland is the host city this summer, but it looks like its team won't be well represented. Carlos Santana is the only Cleveland player in position to advance to the second round of voting.

The Astros, meanwhile, have a chance to dominate the lineup. They're projected to have finalists at catcher, second base, third base, shortstop, and three in the outfield. Houston is doing its part to make sure the Astros' first-half dominance is rewarded.

Shohei Ohtani, for those wondering, is within 150,000 votes of Nelson Cruz for the right to advance at DH.

Now, onto the National League:

View Profile Willson Contreras CHC • C • 40 Votes: 1,555,490 BA .287 R 32 HR 13 RBI 37 SB 1

View Profile Josh Bell PIT • 1B • 55 Votes: 1,106,186 BA .321 R 52 HR 19 RBI 65 SB 0

View Profile Ozzie Albies ATL • 2B • 1 Votes: 1,011,132 BA .281 R 44 HR 10 RBI 35 SB 5

View Profile Nolan Arenado COL • 3B • 28 Votes: 1,475,825 BA .321 R 52 HR 17 RBI 57 SB 2

View Profile Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9 Votes: 1,672,062 BA .286 R 45 HR 17 RBI 46 SB 2

View Profile Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35 Votes: 2,184,251 BA .355 R 54 HR 23 RBI 58 SB 8

View Profile Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22 Votes: 2,065,382 BA .343 R 56 HR 26 RBI 57 SB 16

View Profile Ronald Acuna ATL • LF • 13 Votes: 1,229,200 BA .296 R 49 HR 16 RBI 47 SB 9

Again, some takeaways:

The Braves are dominating the polls lately, with Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. leading their respective positions in votes, while Atlanta could also have finalists at catcher, first base, shortstop, third base, and another in the outfield.

The Cubs are also likely to be well represented: they could have finalists at catcher, first base, third base, and three in the outfield. Daniel Descalso also remains within shouting distance of qualifying at second base.

Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich are the top two overall vote-getters, with Mike Trout checking in at third.

Here's a link to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game ballot. Remember, you can vote for anyone until Friday. From there, you'll have to wait until June 26 to vote for the starters.