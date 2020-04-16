MLB all-time teams: A look at the best possible roster for your favorite baseball team
Find out how your favorite team stacks up to every other all-time roster
Hello friends! We're in a bit of an unprecedented time, no? I figured part of my job during this time with so many of you sitting at home with little to do was to help provide a way to kill some time while also entertaining and giving you something to think about. To that end, I'm creating an all-time team for all 30 MLB franchises and encouraging everyone to create their own along with me. You can share it with me via Twitter (@MattSnyderCBS) or just do it on your own. Do it with friends in a Zoom/Google Meet/Skype hangout. That would be fun.
Anyway, we're working through the 30 teams with one every single day of April. If your team is not included below.
AL East
- Boston Red Sox: Mookie, Ted, Double X and Big Papi through the middle
- New York Yankees: Obviously, the Bronx Bombers are stacked
- Toronto Blue Jays: Some will be surprised how loaded this team is
- Tampa Bay Rays: From Fred McGriff to today's rotation
- Baltimore Orioles: How does a Ripken and Robinson left side sound?
AL Central
- Detroit Tigers: This is one of the best teams
- Kansas City Royals: Quite the rotation and, of course, George Brett
- Chicago White Sox: Minoso setting the table for Big Hurt and Konerko
- Cleveland Indians: How does a Lofton-Doby combo sound at the top?
- Minnesota Twins: Loaded lineup and Big Three in rotation
AL West
- Houston Astros: Coming soon
- Los Angeles Angels: Coming soon
- Texas Rangers: Coming soon
- Oakland Athletics: Coming soon
- Seattle Mariners: Coming soon
NL East
- Atlanta Braves: What to do with Chipper and Eddie?
- New York Mets: Seaver, Gooden, deGrom front rotation
- Philadelphia Phillies: You're gonna love the infield, Phils fans
- Miami Marlins: Go check out that outfield
- Washington Nationals: Lots of Expos are here, too!
NL Central
- Chicago Cubs: Balancing all-time greats with 2016
- St. Louis Cardinals: Coming soon
- Pittsburgh Pirates: Coming soon
- Cincinnati Reds: Coming soon
- Milwaukee Brewers: Coming soon
NL West
- San Diego Padres: Coming soon
- Colorado Rockies: Coming soon
- Arizona Diamondbacks: Coming soon
- San Francisco Giants: Coming soon
- Los Angeles Dodgers: Coming soon
