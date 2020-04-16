MLB all-time teams: A look at the best possible roster for your favorite baseball team

Find out how your favorite team stacks up to every other all-time roster

Hello friends! We're in a bit of an unprecedented time, no? I figured part of my job during this time with so many of you sitting at home with little to do was to help provide a way to kill some time while also entertaining and giving you something to think about. To that end, I'm creating an all-time team for all 30 MLB franchises and encouraging everyone to create their own along with me. You can share it with me via Twitter (@MattSnyderCBS) or just do it on your own. Do it with friends in a Zoom/Google Meet/Skype hangout. That would be fun. 

Anyway, we're working through the 30 teams with one every single day of April. If your team is not included below. 

