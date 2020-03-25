MLB and Players Association could agree to start baseball season in early June, per report
Negotiations continue between the two sides amid the coronavirus pandemic
Nearly two weeks have passed since Major League Baseball suspended operations due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Opening Day 2020, which had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26, will now take place later in the year, with the exact date hinging on the effectiveness of the containment strategies imposed across the country.
Predictably, the delayed season has created logistical complications pertaining to player compensation, service time calculations, and potential schedule alterations. The league and union continue to negotiate on those matters, with a deadline on an agreement set for Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.
Passan has many, many more details from the negotiations than we'll note here, including the potential that teams will cut staff heading into May, but we'll hit on three important takeaways.
1. Both sides hopeful for June start
The best-case scenario for the baseball season appears to be an early June launch. The league and union are said to be hopeful that can happen. Whether or not that proves to be overly optimistic is to be determined. Recall that team executives have already noted the necessity of a four-week ramp-up period -- a second spring training, in essence -- so pitchers can stretch out their arms. Under the early June scenario, that would mean camps resuming in early May.
2. Players open to doubleheaders
For as long as the start date remains in limbo, it'll be impossible to get a feel for how many games will be on the table. Passan has talked to numerous players who would be willing to play up to two doubleheaders a week as a way of fattening the schedule. That, plus entertaining empty-stadium games and running the regular season into October, would permit the league its fullest year. For perspective on how many games would be lost if the year does kick off on June 1, consider that last year the Washington Nationals played their 58th game on that date.
3. League has pledged advances
The other most obvious question is how will be compensated and what would happen if the 2020 campaign has to be canceled. Per Passan, the league has pledged an advance of more than $150 million to be split by the union. An important consideration is that the money "would not be repaid to the league in the event of a canceled season." Should the season be played in any form, the players would likely be paid a prorated amount of their salaries.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4 alternatives to skipping '20 MLB draft
MLB is considering skipping the draft for financial reasons, but there are better ideas
-
Why service time is a crucial issue
Service time will be one of the major issues facing owners and players
-
Boras proposes 162-game 2020 season
Boras told the Los Angeles Times about his vision for the 2020 season
-
Mike Trout hits trick shot in his house
So this is how Mike Trout is spending his days while baseball is paused
-
AL title odds, picks: Fade White Sox
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB season 10,000 times.
-
Projecting 2021 Opening Day starters
Who will start next year's season opener for your favorite team?
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday