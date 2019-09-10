MLB announces plans to honor victims and families of 9/11 attacks on 18th anniversary

Major League Baseball announced the league will continue their tradition of honoring the victims and families impacted by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The New York Mets will play a home game at Citi Field on Wednesday, hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mets will welcome first responders on the field during pregame, and both teams will wear NYPD and FDNY caps during batting practice.

Some of the other acts of remembrance will include: MLB players, coaches and umpires will wear 9/11 ribbon patches on the side of their caps; special "We Shall Not Forget" lineup cards and base jewels will be used for every game; home clubs will mark the anniversary with a moment of silence and special pregame ceremonies.

MLB will also donate 100 percent of the royalties from the sales of the special New Era caps to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., and the Pentagon Memorial Fund.