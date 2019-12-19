MLB announces theme nights for 2020 season, including Star Wars Night for all 30 teams
Sesame Street and WWE are also
Theme nights in Major League Baseball have been taken to another level in recent years. There are still some cheap hats or t-shirts being given away on a promotional night, sure. But now there are many more creative items like special bobbleheads and coin banks. You can check out my promotion rankings from last year.
Last week at the conclusion of the annual Winter Meetings, MLB announced four partnerships for theme nights for the 2020 season. It's a heavy-hitting group.
MLB announced that all 30 clubs will take part with a Star Wars Night at some point in the upcoming season. This is always a fun night at the ballpark with many fans showing up in costume. And there could be a few new looks after "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opens this week.
There will still be Game of Thrones Night in many ballparks, even though the show wrapped up in 2019 (but yes, there are prequels on the way). An MLB release indicated the following: "Popular attractions include fans taking photos on the Iron Throne and Game of Thrones-themed scoreboard content."
New to MLB this season will be Sesame Street Nights: "fun-filled activities with your favorite furry Sesame Street monsters as Sesame Workshop continues to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder." There will also be WWE Nights: "opportunities that include WWE Superstar appearances, meet and greets and more."
The on-field product MLB is producing is strong, and these kind of theme nights only add to the experience.
