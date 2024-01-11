Thursday marked the arbitration deadline in Major League Baseball, meaning it's a big day for the front offices, arbitration-eligible players and fans who track such matters. It is the final day that teams and players exchange salary figures for the 2024 season.

Players with between three and six years of MLB service time have their salaries decided in part by arbitration. There are also a select group of players with two-plus years of service time -- known as Super Twos -- who also join the party.

Basically, salaries are decided via negotiations between teams and players, but if the two sides can't reach an agreement, it'll be sent to a third-party arbitrator to decide which side "wins." There's no compromise if it gets to that point: either the player gets his number or the team gets theirs. Neither side wants to end up on the losing end, which means this process spurs back-and-forth negotiation and usually the sides end up agreeing to terms and avoiding arbitration.

Braves, Fried agree at $15 million

The Braves and ace lefty Max Fried avoided arbitration and agreed at a $15 million salary for the 2024 season (via FanSided's Robert Murray). This is notable because it's a tough higher than expected (baseball-reference.com estimated he'd end up around $14.4 million, for example) and avoids any contentious negotiations between the two sides. Fried is a free agent after this coming season. The Braves' rotation has a bunch of question marks -- aside from Spencer Strider -- moving forward. While most people believe Fried is as good as gone after the season, perhaps this agreement provides a ray of hope for Braves fans.

Guardians, Bieber agree at $13.125 million

Even if we should stop short of using the word rebuilding, the Guardians are at least looking to reload and Bieber is set to hit free agency after this season. The dollar figure here (via Murray) matters most because now any potential trade partners with the Guardians will know exactly how much Bieber will cost this season.

White Sox, Cease agree at $8 million

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been a hot name on the trading block this offseason, pretty much from the start until and including Thursday. The White Sox are clearly moving into a rebuild and possibly even one that takes years. Cease is under team control through 2025, but an extended rebuild means he won't be around when the Sox are again ready to contend. As noted with Bieber, the cost certainty makes any potential trade a little less complicated. Teams know exactly what Cease will make in 2024 and that is $8 million (per Murray).

