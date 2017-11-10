MLB Awards 2017: Altuve, Judge, Stanton, Goldschmidt among Silver Slugger winners

Thursday night, Major League Baseball announced its 2017 Silver Slugger winners. The award goes to the best hitter at each position in each league, though the three outfielders aren't position specific (so we could get three left fielders, for example). The award is not determined by the BBWAA, but instead by MLB coaches and managers. Louisville Slugger is, not surprisingly, the sponsor to the award.

Here are the 2017 Silver Slugger winners:

American League

National League