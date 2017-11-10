MLB Awards 2017: Altuve, Judge, Stanton, Goldschmidt among Silver Slugger winners
The award goes to the best hitter at each position in each league, as determined by MLB coaches and managers
Thursday night, Major League Baseball announced its 2017 Silver Slugger winners. The award goes to the best hitter at each position in each league, though the three outfielders aren't position specific (so we could get three left fielders, for example). The award is not determined by the BBWAA, but instead by MLB coaches and managers. Louisville Slugger is, not surprisingly, the sponsor to the award.
Here are the 2017 Silver Slugger winners:
American League
- Catcher: Gary Sanchez, Yankees
- First base: Eric Hosmer, Royals
- Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros
- Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Indians
- Third base: Jose Ramirez, Indians
- Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Justin Upton, Tigers and Angels; George Springer, Astros
- Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Mariners
National League
- Catcher: Buster Posey, Giants
- First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks
- Second base: Daniel Murphy, Nationals
- Shortstop: Corey Seager, Dodgers
- Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna, Marlins; Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, Cardinals
