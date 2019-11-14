MLB awards 2019: Tracking all the winners of baseball's major awards, including Cy Young and Gold Gloves

Early November is awards season in Major League Baseball, and most of the league's top honors have been handed out in recent weeks. AL and NL MVP winners will be announced Thursday night. So what players have already added to their trophy shelves? We're here with this handy tracker to keep tabs on all of the hardware, from Gold Gloves to Silver Sluggers and beyond.

You can find winners of the 2019 MLB award winners below.

Cy Young

American League: Justin Verlander, Astros

National League: Jacob deGrom, Mets

Rookie of the Year

American League: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

National League: Pete Alonso, Mets

Manager of the Year

American League: Rocco Baldelli, Twins

National League: Mike Shildt, Cardinals

American League

Pitcher: Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks

Catcher: Roberto Perez, Cleveland

First Base: Matt Olson, Athletics

Second Base: Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics

Left Field: Alex Gordon, Royals

Center Field: Kevin Kiermaier, Rays

Right Field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

National League

Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks/Astros

Catcher: JT Realmuto, Phillies

First Base: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second Base: Kolten Wong, Cardinals

Shortstop: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Left Field: David Peralta, Diamondbacks

Center Field: Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

Right Field: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

American League

Catcher: Mitch Garver, Twins

First base: Carlos Santana, Indians

Second base: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

Third base: Alex Bregman, Astros

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Red Sox; George Springer, Astros; Mike Trout, Angels

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Twins

National League

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Third base: Anthony Rendon, Nationals

Shortstop: Trevor Story, Rockies

Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Christian Yelich, Brewers

Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Relievers of the Year

American League: Aroldis Chapman (Yankees)

National League: Josh Hader (Brewers)

Platinum Glove

American League: Matt Chapman (Athletics)

National League: Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

Hank Aaron Award

American League: Mike Trout (Angels)

National League: Christian Yelich (Brewers)