The 2021 Major League Baseball season is set to kick off this week, which means it's prediction season. Much more difficult than picking teams, nailing the awards is most likely an exercise in futility but remains fun nonetheless.

We'll take our shot here with the five Eye on Baseball scribes looking toward the winners of the four major BBWAA awards along with the Comeback Player of the Year. Please forgive us in advance for the "chalk" picks like Mike Trout for MVP, but, hey, it's better to be correct than cute, right?

And here are the top five betting favorites for MVP and Cy Young in both leagues entering the season (odds via William Hill Sportsbook):

AL MVP

Mike Trout: +200

Alex Bregman: +1100

Aaron Judge: +1200

Jose Ramirez : +1400

Anthony Rendon: +1600

NL MVP

Mookie Betts: +800

Cody Bellinger: +850

Juan Soto: +850

Fernando Tatis: +900

Ronald Acuna: +1000

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole: +350

Shane Bieber: +375

Lucas Giolito: +500

Tyler Glasnow: +1000

Hyun-Jin Ryu: +1500



NL Cy Young

Jacob deGrom: +400

Trevor Bauer: +650

Max Scherzer: +700

Walker Buehler: +900

Yu Darvish: +1000

