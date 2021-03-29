soto-acuna.png
Getty Images

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is set to kick off this week, which means it's prediction season. Much more difficult than picking teams, nailing the awards is most likely an exercise in futility but remains fun nonetheless. 

We'll take our shot here with the five Eye on Baseball scribes looking toward the winners of the four major BBWAA awards along with the Comeback Player of the Year. Please forgive us in advance for the "chalk" picks like Mike Trout for MVP, but, hey, it's better to be correct than cute, right? 

Award
headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
AL MVPMike TroutMike TroutMike TroutAaron JudgeMike Trout
AL Cy YoungGerrit ColeGerrit ColeGerrit ColeGerrit ColeLucas Giolito
AL Rookie of the YearRandy ArozarenaAndrew VaughnGarrett CrochetNick MadrigalRandy Arozarena
AL Manager of the YearCharlie MontoyoJoe MaddonCharlie MontoyoCharlie MontoyoTony La Russa
AL Comeback Player of the YearTrey ManciniTrey ManciniTrey ManciniTrey ManciniTrey Mancini
NL MVPJuan SotoFernando Tatis Jr.Corey SeagerRonald Acuna Jr.Juan Soto
NL Cy YoungWalker BuehlerJack FlahertyJacob deGromJacob deGromClayton Kershaw
NL Rookie of the YearIan AndersonKe'Bryan HayesKe'Bryan HayesDylan CarlsonKe'Bryan Hayes
NL Manager of the YearJayce TinglerMike ShildtLuis RojasLuis RojasLuis Rojas
NL Comeback Player of the YearStephen StrasburgStephen StrasburgTommy PhamStephen StrasburgMike Soroka

And here are the top five betting favorites for MVP and Cy Young in both leagues entering the season (odds via William Hill Sportsbook):

AL MVP

  • Mike Trout: +200 
  • Alex Bregman: +1100 
  • Aaron Judge: +1200 
  • Jose Ramirez : +1400 
  • Anthony Rendon: +1600

NL MVP

  • Mookie Betts: +800 
  • Cody Bellinger: +850 
  • Juan Soto: +850 
  • Fernando Tatis: +900 
  • Ronald Acuna: +1000

AL Cy Young

  • Gerrit Cole: +350 
  • Shane Bieber: +375
  • Lucas Giolito: +500 
  • Tyler Glasnow: +1000 
  • Hyun-Jin Ryu: +1500

NL Cy Young

  • Jacob deGrom: +400 
  • Trevor Bauer: +650 
  • Max Scherzer: +700 
  • Walker Buehler: +900 
  • Yu Darvish: +1000

Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get the Draft Kit in your inbox completely free here.