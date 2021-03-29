The 2021 Major League Baseball season is set to kick off this week, which means it's prediction season. Much more difficult than picking teams, nailing the awards is most likely an exercise in futility but remains fun nonetheless.
We'll take our shot here with the five Eye on Baseball scribes looking toward the winners of the four major BBWAA awards along with the Comeback Player of the Year. Please forgive us in advance for the "chalk" picks like Mike Trout for MVP, but, hey, it's better to be correct than cute, right?
And here are the top five betting favorites for MVP and Cy Young in both leagues entering the season (odds via William Hill Sportsbook):
AL MVP
- Mike Trout: +200
- Alex Bregman: +1100
- Aaron Judge: +1200
- Jose Ramirez : +1400
- Anthony Rendon: +1600
NL MVP
- Mookie Betts: +800
- Cody Bellinger: +850
- Juan Soto: +850
- Fernando Tatis: +900
- Ronald Acuna: +1000
AL Cy Young
- Gerrit Cole: +350
- Shane Bieber: +375
- Lucas Giolito: +500
- Tyler Glasnow: +1000
- Hyun-Jin Ryu: +1500
NL Cy Young
- Jacob deGrom: +400
- Trevor Bauer: +650
- Max Scherzer: +700
- Walker Buehler: +900
- Yu Darvish: +1000
