MLB awards: Cardinals' Mike Shildt wins NL Manager of the Year in first full season

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was named the 2019 National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night. Brewers manager Craig Counsell finished second in the voting and Braves manager Brian Snitker finished third.

Shildt won Manager of the Year despite receiving fewer first-place votes than Counsell. He received 10 first-place votes while Counsell received 13. Shildt received more second-place votes (14-6), however, and narrowly won the award.

This is only the second time in history the Manager of the Year winner did not receive the most first-place votes. In 1995, Mariners manager Lou Piniella beat out Red Sox manager Kevin Kennedy despite receiving fewer first place votes (11-9).

Shildt is the first Manager of the Year winner in history to have never played baseball professionally. He played in college and started his career as a scout before moving into the coaching ranks in 2004, and gradually moving up the minor-league ladder. Shildt is the eighth manager to win the award despite having never played in the big leagues.

The Cardinals survived multiple injuries, including losing closer Jordan Hicks to Tommy John surgery, to win 91 games and the NL Central in 2019. It was their first division title since 2015. Shildt replaced Mike Matheny as manager last July.

Shildt is the third Cardinals manager to be named Manager of the Year, joining Whitey Herzog (1985) and Tony La Russa (2002).

Snitker received three first-place votes and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received four first-place votes. Nationals manager Dave Martinez and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also received Manager of the Year votes.

The full voting results are available at the BBWAA's site. As a reminder, these are regular season awards. Ballots are due after the end of the regular season and before the postseason.

Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli was named 2019 AL Manager of the Year.