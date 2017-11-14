MLB Awards: Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo named 2017 NL Manager of the Year

On Tuesday, Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo was named National League Manager of the Year for 2017. In the BBWAA balloting, Lovullo prevailed over his fellow award finalists and fellow NL West managers, Dave Roberts of the Dodgers and Bud Black of the Rockies.

Over on the American League side, Paul Molitor of the Twins was named 2017 AL Manager on the Year.

By way of reminder, votes are cast before the postseason even begins, so not only is this a regular season award, but it's impossible for anyone to weigh the postseason. Here's the breakdown of the voting tally:

In his first season as a big-league manager, Lovullo, 52, guided the Diamondbacks to a 93-69 record despite playing an unbalanced schedule in a division that yielded three playoff teams. That mark constituted an impressive 24-game improvement over 2016, when Arizona finished 69-93. As well, the Diamondbacks this season claimed a spot in the NL Wild Card Game, which they won over Black's Rockies. That made for Arizona's first trip to the postseason since 2011.

Lovullo becomes the third Diamondbacks manager to win NL Manager of the Year honors. He joins Kirk Gibson in 2011 and Bob Melvin in 2007.

As has been the case for the past several years, the BBWAA publishes how each voter filled out his or her ballot. Here's the breakdown (note two CBS Sports voters).