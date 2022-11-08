It is awards season and Monday night Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the three finalists for each of the four major awards in each league. Those awards are Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year.

As a reminder, there are regular season awards only. Voting was complete before the postseason began. Also, calling these players "finalists" is a bit of a misnomer. There is no second phase to the voting. The finalists are just the top three vote-getters for each award in each league. This is just MLB's way of getting more attention on the awards and building toward the reveal of the winners which, hey, there's nothing wrong with that.

Here is the awards announcement schedule. It is one award per league, so eight total, and all winners will be revealed during a live MLB Network broadcast at 6 p.m. ET each day.

Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Tuesday, Nov. 15: Manager of the Year

Manager of the Year Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young

Cy Young Thursday, Nov. 17: Most Valuable Player

Now here are the finalists for each award. They're listed alphabetically each award and league.

Rookie of the Year

Manager of the Year

AL: Terry Francona, Guardians; Brandon Hyde, Orioles; Scott Servais, Mariners

Terry Francona, Guardians; Brandon Hyde, Orioles; Scott Servais, Mariners NL: Dave Roberts, Dodgers; Buck Showalter, Mets; Brian Snitker, Braves

Cy Young

Most Valuable Player