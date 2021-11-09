November in Major League Baseball is awards season, once the World Series concludes, that is. On Sunday night, Gold Gloves were handed out. On Monday night, MLB revealed the finalists for each of the four major awards handed out by the BBWAA. In each league, there will be a Most Valuable Player, Cy Young winner, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. That's eight awards.

Below are the finalists for each award. By way of reminder, all voting has concluded. This isn't one of those situations where there are three finalists and then we re-vote or anything. This is just MLB's way of getting more attention on the awards and building toward the reveal of the winners next week, which, hey, there's nothing wrong with that.

In that sense, the "finalists" are actually simply the top three vote-getters in each respective award.

Here is the schedule for finding out the winners next week and remember there are two awards handed out each night because the American League and National League are divided:

Monday, Nov. 15: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Tuesday, Nov. 16: Manager of the Year

Manager of the Year Wednesday, Nov. 17: Cy Young

Cy Young Thursday, Nov. 18: Most Valuable Player

On to the finalists, whom we'll list alphabetically within each award and league.

Rookie of the Year

NL: Dylan Carlson, Cardinals; Jonathan India, Reds; Trevor Rogers, Marlins

AL: Randy Arozarena, Rays; Wander Franco, Rays; Luis García, Astros

Manager of the Year

NL: Craig Counsell, Brewers; Gabe Kapler, Giants; Mike Shildt, Cardinals

AL: Dusty Baker, Astros; Kevin Cash, Rays; Scott Servais, Mariners

Cy Young

NL: Corbin Burnes, Brewers; Max Scherzer, Dodgers; Zack Wheeler, Phillies

AL: Gerrit Cole, Yankees; Lance Lynn, White Sox; Robbie Ray, Blue Jays

MVP

NL: Bryce Harper, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

AL: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays; Shohei Ohtani, Angels; Marcus Semien, Blue Jays