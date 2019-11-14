MLB awards: Finalists set for MVP with Mike Trout, Alex Bregman looking for top AL honor
The winners are being unveiled this week
Major League Baseball revealed the finalists for each of the four major Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards for the 2019 season last week. Those four awards: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. There are three finalists for each award in both leagues. MVP honors will be announced Thursday night.
There are some things we need to mention before we get to the unveiling. First off, all the votes have already been cast and they are actually unveiling the three top vote-getters, though they get the "finalists" label. Finalist seems to imply there will now be a second round of voting, but that isn't the case. It just adds a bit more drama and attention leading to next week (award announcement schedule below) when we learn how the votes shook out.
Also, remember the postseason isn't included in the voting. This is very important because the votes were due before the playoffs started. Even if someone wanted to pick Nationals' Dave Martinez for Manager of the Year after his postseason run, they couldn't.
Here are the awards finalists (winners are in bold) and the schedule for this week.
Award finalists
NL Rookie of the Year:
AL Rookie of the Year
- Yordan Alvarez, Astros
- Brandon Lowe, Rays
- John Means, Orioles
NL Manager of the Year:
AL Manager of the Year:
NL Cy Young
- Jacob deGrom, Mets
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
- Max Scherzer, Nationals
AL Cy Young
- Gerrit Cole, Astros
- Charlie Morton, Rays
- Justin Verlander, Astros
NL MVP
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
- Anthony Rendon, Nationals
- Christian Yelich, Brewers
AL MVP
Award schedule
All awards will be handed out during a televised event on MLB Network starting at 6 p.m. ET.
Monday, Nov. 11: Rookies of the Year
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Managers of the Year
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Cy Young
Thursday, Nov. 14: MVPs
