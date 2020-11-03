On Monday night, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the three finalists in each league for its 2020 awards. The winners of those awards -- the Most Valuable Player, the Cy Young, the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year, and the Manager of the Year -- have already been voted upon; the results will be announced on a designated evening next week.

Below, we've compiled the finalists for each of the awards. We've also made note of when the BBWAA will reveal the victors.

Most Valuable Player (announced on Nov. 12)

National League: Mookie Betts (Dodgers); Freddie Freeman (Braves); Manny Machado (Padres)

Betts possesses the lead in Wins Above Replacement, and he seems like the favorite from this vantage point. Still, Freeman and Machado finished a not-so-distant second and third and either would be a worthy winner, should it come to that.

American League: Jose Abreu (White Sox); DJ LeMahieu (Yankees); Jose Ramirez (Cleveland)

This is the first time 2017 Mike Trout won't finish first or second in MVP voting. Nevertheless, Abreu and LeMahieu tied for the lead in Wins Above Replacement. Ramirez tied for third. Keep that in mind, because the voters clearly consulted with these numbers before voting.

Cy Young Award (announced on Nov. 11)

National League: Trevor Bauer (Reds); Yu Darvish (Cubs); Jacob deGrom (Mets)

This one can go any which way. Bauer and Darvish finished with almost identical run averages against (2.10 versus 2.13) while facing the same competition. DeGrom's 2.78 mark was higher, but voters might determine that he pitched better than that figure when other factors, including his quality of competition, is factored in.

American League: Shane Bieber (Cleveland); Kenta Maeda (Twins); Hyun-Jin Ryu (Blue Jays)

Bieber is, obviously, the odds-on favorite to win. We do want to note that the Dodgers had both Maeda and Ryu in 2019, trading one then letting the other walk. And then they won the World Series, anyway, in case you were wondering about how much depth they had and continue to have.

Rookie of the Year (announced on Nov. 10)

National League: Alec Bohm (Phillies); Jake Cronenworth (Padres); Devin Williams (Brewers)

Based only on Wins Above Replacement, Cronenworth deserves the honor. Williams might be the biggest surprise of the three -- not that he wasn't deserving, but he came out of left field to post arguably the most dominant relief season in the game.

American League: Cristian Javier (Astros); Kyle Lewis (Mariners); Luis Robert (White Sox)

Robert received more attention than Javier and Lewis did combined during the season, but this is a closer race than that indicates. All three finished within 0.3 Wins Above Replacement of each other, suggesting there's going to be a defensible winner no matter who comes out ahead.

Manager of the Year (announced on Nov. 9)

National League: Don Mattingly (Marlins); David Ross (Cubs); Jayce Tingler (Padres)

If there's a surprise here, it's that Dave Roberts (Dodgers) and Brian Snitker (Braves) were left out. The voters instead favored surprise and/or first-time skippers. Fair enough.

American League: Kevin Cash (Rays); Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays); Rick Renteria (formerly White Sox)

The same wasn't true in the AL, where voters gave Cash his flowers for delivering the league's best record. Renteria is an amusing inclusion, given that he was recently dismissed so that the White Sox could hire Tony La Russa. Awkward.