MLB awards: Mets' Pete Alonso wins NL Rookie of the Year honors after historic season

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was named the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year on Monday night. He prevailed in the voting over fellow award finalists Mike Soroka of the Braves and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres. Alonso was one vote short of being a unanimous choice. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez won AL honors unanimously.

Alonso becomes the fifth Mets player to win the award, and the first position player since Darryl Strawberry won it in 1983. Jacob deGrom (2014), Dwight Gooden (1984), Jon Matlack (1972) and Tom Seaver (1967) are the other Mets to win be named the league's top rookie.

Alonso received 29 of the 30 first-place votes with the other first-place vote going to Soroka, who finished second. The full 2019 NL Rookie of the Year voting results can be seen at the Baseball Writers' Association of America's website.

Alonso hit .260/.358/.583 during the 2019 season with a .941 OPS, 148 OPS+ and 143 wRC+. But his first big-league campaign will mainly be remembered for one thing: homers. In his age-24 season, Alonso set the single-season rookie home run record with 53 long balls in 161 games. Alonso also took home the 2019 Home Run Derby title and the $1 million prize that came with them.

The Mets' budding star set a slew of franchise records in 2019. He set the Mets single-season home run record, passing Carlos Beltran, his new manager, and Todd Hundley in the process. He also picked up the Mets franchise records for total bases (347) and extra-base hits (85).

It seemed possible that Alonso would fall victim to service time manipulation, as had players like Kris Bryant, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and 2018 NL Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuna. But the Mets opened the 2019 season with Alonso on their Major League roster, and he rewarded them with a standout season.

The Rookie of the Year trophies were the first of the major MLB awards to be handed out this week. The Mets could have another major award winner as deGrom is up for his second Cy Young in as many seasons. The Mets have never had multiple major award winners in a single year. You can find the full awards schedule here.