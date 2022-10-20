Since 1957, the Gold Glove has been associated with the best defensive players in Major League Baseball. Just saying a player is a "Gold Glover" carries prestige even to casual fans.
The award is given to the best defender at each position, by league, each season. There's also now a "utility" option for players who have provided value at multiple positions.
The three finalists at each position were revealed Thursday afternoon by Rawlings, the long-time sponsor of the award.
The voting has changed over the years. These days, managers and coaches vote but there's also a sabermetric component. The manager and coach vote -- they cannot vote for their own players -- accounts for 75 percent of the final tally while the advanced defensive metrics take care of the remaining 25 percent.
The winners will be announced at some point shortly after the conclusion of the World Series.
Onto the finalists!
American League Gold Glove finalists
Pitcher
José Berríos, Blue Jays
Shane Bieber, Guardians
Jameson Taillon, Yankees
Catcher
Sean Murphy, A's
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
Jose Trevino, Yankees
First base
Luis Arreaz, Twins
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Anthony Rizzo, Yankees
Second base
Andrés Giménez, Guardians
Jonathan Schoop, Tigers
Marcus Semien, Rangers
Third base
Matt Chapman, Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Guardians
Ramón Urías, Orioles
Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
Carlos Correa, Twins
Jeremy Peña, Astros
Left field
Andrew Benintendi, Royals/Yankees
Steven Kwan, Guardians
Brandon Marsh, Angels (later traded to Phillies)
Center field
Cedric Mullins, Orioles
Myles Straw, Guardians
Michael A. Taylor, Royals
Right field
Max Kepler, Twins
Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox/Blue Jays
Kyle Tucker, Astros
Utility
Whit Merrifield, Royals/Blue Jays
D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees
Luis Rengifo, Angels
National League Gold Glove finalists
Pitcher
Tyler Anderson, Dodgers
Corbin Burnes, Brewers
Max Fried, Braves
Catcher
Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
Tomás Nido, Mets
J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
First base
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Matt Olson, Braves
Christian Walker, Diamondbacks
Second base
Jake Cronenworth, Padres
Tommy Edman, Cardinals
Brendan Rodgers, Rockies
Third base
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates
Ryan McMahon, Rockies
Shortstop
Ha-Seong Kim, Padres
Miguel Rojas, Marlins
Dansby Swanson, Braves
Left field
Ian Happ, Cubs
David Peralta, Diamondbacks/Rays
Christian Yelich, Brewers
Center field
Trent Grisham, Padres
Victor Robles, Nationals
Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks
Right field
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres
Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks
Utility
Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
Tommy Edman, Cardinals*
Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks*
*Edman and Varsho are nominated twice each.
No player has ever won two Gold Gloves in the same season. The only players to win the award at different positions are Darin Erstad (OF in 2000 and 2002; first base in 2004) and Plácido Polanco (second base in 2007 and 2009; third base in 2011).