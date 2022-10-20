Since 1957, the Gold Glove has been associated with the best defensive players in Major League Baseball. Just saying a player is a "Gold Glover" carries prestige even to casual fans.

The award is given to the best defender at each position, by league, each season. There's also now a "utility" option for players who have provided value at multiple positions.

The three finalists at each position were revealed Thursday afternoon by Rawlings, the long-time sponsor of the award.

The voting has changed over the years. These days, managers and coaches vote but there's also a sabermetric component. The manager and coach vote -- they cannot vote for their own players -- accounts for 75 percent of the final tally while the advanced defensive metrics take care of the remaining 25 percent.

The winners will be announced at some point shortly after the conclusion of the World Series.

Onto the finalists!

American League Gold Glove finalists

Pitcher

José Berríos, Blue Jays

Shane Bieber, Guardians

Jameson Taillon, Yankees

Catcher

Sean Murphy, A's

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

Jose Trevino, Yankees

First base

Luis Arreaz, Twins

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees

Second base

Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

Marcus Semien, Rangers

Third base

Matt Chapman, Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Guardians

Ramón Urías, Orioles

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

Carlos Correa, Twins

Jeremy Peña, Astros

Left field

Andrew Benintendi, Royals/Yankees

Steven Kwan, Guardians

Brandon Marsh, Angels (later traded to Phillies)

Center field

Cedric Mullins, Orioles

Myles Straw, Guardians

Michael A. Taylor, Royals

Right field

Max Kepler, Twins

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox/Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker, Astros

Utility

Whit Merrifield, Royals/Blue Jays

D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees

Luis Rengifo, Angels

National League Gold Glove finalists

Pitcher

Tyler Anderson, Dodgers

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Max Fried, Braves

Catcher

Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

Tomás Nido, Mets

J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

First base

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Matt Olson, Braves

Christian Walker, Diamondbacks

Second base

Jake Cronenworth, Padres

Tommy Edman, Cardinals

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates

Ryan McMahon, Rockies

Shortstop

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres

Miguel Rojas, Marlins

Dansby Swanson, Braves

Left field

Ian Happ, Cubs

David Peralta, Diamondbacks/Rays

Christian Yelich, Brewers

Center field

Trent Grisham, Padres

Victor Robles, Nationals

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks

Right field

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres

Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks

Utility

Brendan Donovan, Cardinals

Tommy Edman, Cardinals*

Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks*

*Edman and Varsho are nominated twice each.

No player has ever won two Gold Gloves in the same season. The only players to win the award at different positions are Darin Erstad (OF in 2000 and 2002; first base in 2004) and Plácido Polanco (second base in 2007 and 2009; third base in 2011).