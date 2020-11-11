Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays has been voted American League Manager of the Year for 2020.

Cash, 42, in his sixth season in the Tampa Bay dugout guided the Rays to an AL-best 40-20 record in the abbreviated 2020 season, which was good for the highest winning percentage in franchise history. 2020 marked the Rays' third straight winning season and second straight trip to the playoffs.

In those playoffs, the Rays won the second pennant in franchise history before falling to the Dodgers in the World Series in six games. They achieved that success despite having one of the lowest payrolls in all of MLB.

Previously, Cash finished third in the AL Manager of the Year balloting in 2018 and 2019. In six seasons as Rays manager, Cash has a record of 454-416 (.522). Charlie Montoyo of the Blue Jays and Rick Renteria (formerly) of the White Sox were the other two finalists for the AL Manager of the Year award this season.

Cash took 22 of 30 first-place votes, and in all four AL managers received at least one first place vote -- including Bob Melvin of the A's in addition to the three finalists. Renteria finished second in the balloting followed by Montoyo.

Joe Maddon was the only prior Rays manager to claim the award, as he won the vote in 2008 and 2011.