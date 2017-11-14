MLB Awards: Twins' Paul Molitor wins 2017 AL Manager of the Year
Molitor guided Minnesota to a wild-card berth in 2017
On Tuesday, Twins skipper and Minnesota native Paul Molitor was named American League Manager of the Year for 2017. Molitor prevailed in the BBWAA balloting over fellow award finalists Terry Francona of the Indians and A.J. Hinch of the Astros.
Over on the National League side, Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks was named 2017 NL Manager of the Year.
By way of reminder, the votes are cast before the postseason begins, so this is a regular-season award. Here's the voting breakdown:
This season, Molitor guided the Twins to an 85-77 record and a spot in the AL Wild Card Game. That marked the Twins' first playoff berth since 2010. As well, the Twins in 2016 went 59-103, so Molitor's team managed 26-game improvement in the standings this season. After three seasons on the job in Minnesota, Molitor, age 61, has a record of 227-259.
Molitor becomes the third Twins manager to win the award. Previously, Ron Gardenhire took AL honors in 2010, and Tom Kelly won it in 1991.
As a player, Molitor spent three of his 21 seasons with his hometown Twins. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2004. He joins Frank Robinson as the only Hall of Fame players to ever win Manager of the Year.
For those interested, here's a breakdown of the voters and how they cast their ballots:
-
How I voted: NL Manager of the Year
Matt Snyder breaks down his official BBWAA NL Manager of the Year ballot
-
Lovullo named NL Manager of the Year
In his first season in Arizona, Lovullo guided the D-Backs to the postseason
-
Stanton won't approve trade to BOS, STL?
The Marlins want to trade Stanton, but that's easier said than done
-
MLB Rumors: Twins after Darvish, Arrieta
Coming off a wild-card berth the Twins are looking for fortify the staff before 2018
-
Bobby Doerr dies at age 99
Doerr, a Red Sox star in the 1940s, died Monday
-
One FA each MLB team should sign
Winter is coming and we have a wish-list player for every MLB to target this hot stove sea...
Add a Comment