MLB Awards: Will Mets phenom Pete Alonso slug his way to NL Rookie of the Year honors?

There is less than three weeks remaining in the 2019 regular season. The various postseason races will be decided over these next two weeks and change, as will the major awards races. That is the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year in each league. As things stand, most awards races are wide open.

With the regular season winding down, we here at CBS Sports are going to break down the various awards race this week. To be perfectly clear, we're not telling you how we'd vote for each award. We're analyzing the races based on the established standards of the voting body. That's a bit subjective, but, then again, so are the awards.

Our awards race continues with the Rookie of the Year in each league. Here are the best candidates for the NL ROY at this point in time. The players are listed alphabetically within each tier.

The Top Tier

View Profile Pete Alonso NYM • 1B • 20 BA .267 R 86 HR 45 RBI 107 SB 1

Pete Alonso has already set the Mets record for most homers in a season. He's unlikely to set the overall rookie record -- which currently belongs to Aaron Judge, who homered 52 times in 2017 -- but his freshman campaign has played out better than could have been expected. We think he's the favorite at the moment to win the hardware.

View Profile Mike Soroka ATL • SP • 40 ERA 2.53 WHIP 1.10 IP 152.2 BB 35 K 119

Because of Alonso and Fernando Tatis Jr., it feels like Mike Soroka has almost flown under the radar. Here's to correcting that. Soroka has a 181 ERA+ through his first 25 starts. For reference, the only rookie pitcher with more than 150 innings and a higher ERA+ since the expansion era is Mark Eichhorn -- and he pitched in relief. What Soroka is doing hasn't received as much acclaim as Alonso's thrashing of the record books, but it's just as impressive.

Fernando Tatis SS • BA .317 R 61 HR 22 RBI 53 SB 16

You can make the case that Tatis Jr. was the most exciting rookie. A dynamite talent who, in the Javier Baez mold, just seemed to make things happen. Unfortunately, injuries derailed a real run at the Rookie of the Year Award for Tatis. The good news is he's clearly going to have a long career -- and he has a great chance of bringing home more important awards over the years.

Also In The Mix

View Profile Bryan Reynolds PIT • LF • 10 BA .331 R 78 HR 16 RBI 65 SB 2

Bryan Reynolds might well break the single-season record for highest batting average on balls in play. That's impressive. In most years, he'd probably win or at least come in second. This is a ridiculous class of NL rookies, however, which means he'll have to settle for a lower finish.

View Profile Victor Robles WAS • CF • 16 BA .251 R 77 HR 17 RBI 58 SB 24

Victor Robles's support will hinge on how many voters trust advanced defensive metrics. Offensively, he's well below some of his peers. He's supposedly been worth 20 runs in center, though, and that more than helps erase the gap.

Alex Verdugo CF • BA .294 R 43 HR 12 RBI 44 SB 4

Alex Verdugo doesn't have Reynolds's offensive numbers or Robles's defensive metrics. He has a little of both and he played a lot for the best team in the league. All the above counts for something.

Others Of Note

View Profile Aristides Aquino CIN • RF • 44 BA .292 R 23 HR 15 RBI 38 SB 3

Aristides Aquino has been an absolute blast to watch. But it's hard to see him finishing too highly; there are just too many well-performing rookies with more playing time.

View Profile Zac Gallen ARI • SP • 59 ERA 2.50 WHIP 1.23 IP 68.1 BB 32 K 82

How often does a Rookie of the Year vote recipient get traded midseason? Zac Gallen has continued to pitch well since coming to Arizona from Miami.

Keston Hiura 2B • BA .301 R 44 HR 16 RBI 43 SB 9

Keston Hiura can hit. He just missed too much time -- due to being held down and injuries -- to make a real run for the higher tiers.

View Profile Kevin Newman PIT • SS • 27 BA .314 R 50 HR 10 RBI 53 SB 13

Kevin Newman has been an above-average hitter who should finish the year with more than 100 appearances at shortstop. That's worthy of a nod, if nothing else.

View Profile Chris Paddack SD • SP • 59 ERA 3.54 WHIP 1.02 IP 129.2 BB 29 K 137

Remember when Chris Paddack looked like a top-flight contender for the award? He has a 4.75 ERA in the second half.

View Profile Will Smith LAD • C • 16 BA .264 R 23 HR 13 RBI 34 SB 1

Will Smith has been outstanding, but as with Aquino the small sample factor will work against him.

View Profile Christian Walker ARI • 1B • 53 BA .264 R 75 HR 25 RBI 62 SB 8

We'll end with Christian Walker, who is 28-year-old first baseman. He might hit 30 homers and that still counts for something.