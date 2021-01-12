As we move ahead toward what appears to be an on-time start to the 2021 Major League Baseball season, operations continue to be intertwined with the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, at least three MLB ballparks are going to serve as mass COVID vaccination sites and more will likely be added to the list.

Monday, California governor Gavin Newsom announced that the homes of the Padres and Dodgers would serve as sites.

OK, so that's Dodger Stadium (singular!) and Petco Park, but we got the point. Petco Park actually opened as a vaccine center on Monday and is open 12 hours a day, seven days a week (more details here). Dodger Stadium will begin with the vaccines on Friday. It has previously been a testing center, so the transition should be smooth.

On the other side of the country, the Mets are using Citi Field as a round-the-clock site.

As can be seen, it'll take the transformation of Citi Field a bit longer, but the big news there is that it'll be open 24/7.

This might just be the beginning of large venues across the country serving as vaccine distribution centers.