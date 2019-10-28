MLB bans two women at World Series for flashing Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole

Two women have been banned from MLB stadiums and facilities indefinitely after cameras caught them flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park on Sunday, according to USA Today.

During the 7th inning while Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman was at bat and Cole was on the mound, the women, identified as Shagmag founder Julia Rose and the company's brand executive Lauren Summer, lifted their shirts and flashed the field.

Following the incident, Rose and Summer shared a letter MLB delivered a letter to them. It explained that they violated the fan code of conduct and was signed by MLB vice president for security and ballpark operations David Thomas.

The letter posted on Twitter read:

"During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."

An MLB spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY that the league sent that letter to the two women and that their ban was indefinite.

Rose and Summer claimed the stunt was to promote breast cancer awareness. When asked on Twitter how this helped people with breast cancer, Summer wrote: "Our proceeds from [Shagmag] will be going to women with breast cancer and paying off their medical bills. Meeting with them in person and doing whatever we can to help with the platform we have."