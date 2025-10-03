Just eight teams remain in the MLB playoffs as the postseason moves to the Division Series. Saturday offers a full day of baseball action, and we've put together a three-leg MLB parlay at BetMGM for fans looking to get into MLB betting. Which MLB bets are part of the BetMGM MLB parlay?

Saturday MLB playoffs parlay at BetMGM

Final odds: +652 (wager $100 to win $652) at BetMGM

Yankees at Blue Jays Over 8

New York's starting pitchers performed admirably in the Wild Card round, with rookie Cam Schlittler adding an exclamation point with his dominant effort on Friday. The Yankees will likely hand the ball to Luis Gil, who has been shaky after missing most of the season with an injury. Kevin Gausman will start for Toronto. The veteran righty has been good, but this game feels like an Over game. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees.

Phillies -120

By getting a first-round bye, Philadelphia has been able to rest and recover. That's excellent news for Game 1 starter Cristopher Sanchez, who was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this year. The Dodgers are good -- just look at how they outclassed the Reds -- but Philly is quite a step up from Cincinnati. Back Sanchez to get the job done.

Mariners -1.5

The Tigers managed to hold off the Guardians, but Cleveland was all but surely the worst division winner in the league this year -- and only won the AL Central because of Detroit's ugly collapse in the standings. Let's call a spade a spade: the Tigers are a mediocre baseball team when Tarik Skubal's not on the mound. Detroit is the biggest longshot to win the World Series at BetMGM for a reason. The Mariners, meanwhile, are a dangerous club. George Kirby should give the half-baked Tigers lineup some headaches, and Seattle should be able to win by a decent margin.