Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and right-handed starter Luis L. Ortiz have been indicted on charges stemming from alleged gambling misconduct -- specifically manipulating bets on individual pitches. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced the charges on Sunday and unsealed the indictment at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn. Ortiz has already been arrested in Boston, while Clase is not in custody. The Department of Justice has charged the pair with wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy.

Clase's alleged actions date back to May of 2023, while Oritz's began in June of 2025. Furthermore, Clase's actions are alleged to have benefitted bettors by a sum of $700,000, while Ortiz's accrued to the benefit of co-conspiring gamblers by a sum of $60,000. Overall, bettors conspiring with the pair made at least $450,000 from betting platforms, prosecutors allege. Clase is alleged to have communicated with bettors via text messages during games.

The pair could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted on all charges. The indictment reads:

"The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment on the wire fraud conspiracy count, 20 years' imprisonment on the honest services wire fraud conspiracy count, five years' imprisonment on the conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery count, and 20 years' imprisonment on the money laundering conspiracy count."

Clase, 27, was one of two Guardians pitchers placed on administrative leave over the summer while the league investigated potential misdoing. Ortiz was also placed on leave several weeks earlier. Both Clase and Ortiz had their leaves extended in late August through the rest of the 2025 regular season.

"MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process," the league said in a statement to ESPN. "We are aware of the indictment and today's arrest, and our investigation is ongoing."

According to the Department of Justice, both pitchers "agreed in advance with their co-conspirators to throw specific types of pitches and speeds of pitches." Said co-conspirators then allegedly used that inside information to place bets.

"In some instances, the defendants received bribes and kickback payments ... in exchange for rigging pitches," prosecutors wrote.

Clase, who did not pitch after July 26, appeared in 48 games prior to the deactivation. He had amassed a 3.23 ERA (130 ERA+) and a 3.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions had been worth an estimated 0.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations. Ortiz made 16 starts before his suspension, going 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA.

"Professional athletes, like Luis Leandro Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase de la Cruz hold a position of trust-not only with their teammates and their professional leagues, but with fans who believe in fair play," United States Attorney Joseph Nocella, Jr. said in a statement.

"As alleged, the defendants sold that trust to gamblers by fixing pitches. In doing so, the defendants deprived the Cleveland Guardians and Major League Baseball of their honest services. They defrauded the online betting platforms where the bets were placed. And they betrayed America's pastime. Integrity, honesty and fair play are part of the DNA of professional sports. When corruption infiltrates the sport, it brings disgrace not only to the participants but damages the public trust in an institution that is vital and dear to all of us. Today's charges make clear that our Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who corrupt sports through illegal means."

As with all such proceedings, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The indictment comes just weeks after Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested as part of an NBA betting scandal. Rozier and his co-conspirators allegedly obtained insider information about games, including which players were healthy and active, and passed it along to bettors. More than $200,000 in bets were placed on Rozier's "under" line across multiple prop bets during a March 23, 2023, game in which he left after playing less than 10 minutes. Damon Jones, a former NBA player, was also indicted and accused of passing along inside information, including about LeBron James.

While sports gambling has been legalized across the country, MLB (and other leagues) have rules that prohibit certain behavior. MLB, for example, does not allow players to gamble on diamond sports, even of other teams. In 2024, MLB banned former San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life and suspended four other players -- Athletics righty Michael Kelly, Padres lefty Jay Groome, Philadelphia Phillies infielder José Rodriguez, and Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Andrew Saalfrank -- after they were discovered to have bet on baseball games not involving their teams.

Back in May, commissioner Rob Manfred reinstated several of the most notorious gambling-related rule violaters in league history -- Pete Rose and several members of the 1919 Black Sox -- from MLB's permanently ineligible list on the grounds that the lifetime bans ended with the player's death.