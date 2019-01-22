MLB betting win totals for 2019: Astros lead a top-heavy AL class, Dodgers ahead of the NL pack

These are going to change once a crop of free agents signs, of course, but it's still a fun look

It's only Jan. 22 and a good number of game-changing free agents remain unsigned as spring training gets closer and closer, but looking at the Vegas lines can still be fun. Caesars Entertainment has released its early over/under lines for each team, so let's take a look. 

National LeagueWins o/uAmerican LeagueWins o/u

Dodgers

95

Astros

97.5

Cubs

89

Yankees

96.5

Cardinals

88.5

Red Sox

95.5

Nationals

88.5

Indians

91.5

Braves 

84

Rays

85.5

Brewers 

83.5

Twins 

84

Mets 

83.5

Angels

83.5

Phillies

83

Athletics

83

Rockies

82

Blue Jays

76.5

Pirates 

78.5

Mariners

74.5

Padres

77.5

White Sox

74.5

Diamondbacks

77

Rangers

70.5

Reds

77

Royals

69

Giants

73

Tigers

67

Marlins

65.5

Orioles

59


The biggest initial takeaway is how much more balanced the National League is than the top-heavy American League. It makes sense and we already knew this, but it's just a bit jarring to see seven AL teams with a lower over/under than 77 compared to only two NL teams. 

Another takeaway is the Orioles' 59 wins is the lowest I can remember. 

Looking for a good value to pick right now? Try to predict where Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado sign. That alone should add 5-7 wins for someone but you'd have bought the team's over before the line jumps. 

Later this offseason I'll be doing my annual column where I pick five teams to go over and five to go under, but I'll throw out one of each right now:

Over: Nationals 
Under: Blue Jays

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories