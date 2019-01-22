MLB betting win totals for 2019: Astros lead a top-heavy AL class, Dodgers ahead of the NL pack

It's only Jan. 22 and a good number of game-changing free agents remain unsigned as spring training gets closer and closer, but looking at the Vegas lines can still be fun. Caesars Entertainment has released its early over/under lines for each team, so let's take a look.



The biggest initial takeaway is how much more balanced the National League is than the top-heavy American League. It makes sense and we already knew this, but it's just a bit jarring to see seven AL teams with a lower over/under than 77 compared to only two NL teams.

Another takeaway is the Orioles' 59 wins is the lowest I can remember.

Looking for a good value to pick right now? Try to predict where Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado sign. That alone should add 5-7 wins for someone but you'd have bought the team's over before the line jumps.

Later this offseason I'll be doing my annual column where I pick five teams to go over and five to go under, but I'll throw out one of each right now:

Over: Nationals

Under: Blue Jays