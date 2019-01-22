MLB betting win totals for 2019: Astros lead a top-heavy AL class, Dodgers ahead of the NL pack
These are going to change once a crop of free agents signs, of course, but it's still a fun look
It's only Jan. 22 and a good number of game-changing free agents remain unsigned as spring training gets closer and closer, but looking at the Vegas lines can still be fun. Caesars Entertainment has released its early over/under lines for each team, so let's take a look.
|National League
|Wins o/u
|American League
|Wins o/u
95
97.5
89
96.5
88.5
95.5
88.5
91.5
84
85.5
83.5
84
83.5
83.5
83
83
82
76.5
78.5
74.5
77.5
74.5
77
70.5
77
69
73
67
65.5
59
The biggest initial takeaway is how much more balanced the National League is than the top-heavy American League. It makes sense and we already knew this, but it's just a bit jarring to see seven AL teams with a lower over/under than 77 compared to only two NL teams.
Another takeaway is the Orioles' 59 wins is the lowest I can remember.
Looking for a good value to pick right now? Try to predict where Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado sign. That alone should add 5-7 wins for someone but you'd have bought the team's over before the line jumps.
Later this offseason I'll be doing my annual column where I pick five teams to go over and five to go under, but I'll throw out one of each right now:
Over: Nationals
Under: Blue Jays
