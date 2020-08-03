Watch Now: Reaction: Cardinals and Tigers Series Postponed ( 4:08 )

Before the global pandemic fundamentally altered life and the Major League Baseball calendar, one of the original schedule's novelties was the "Field of Dreams" game that was supposed to take place at the movie's filming site in Dyersville, Iowa.

The game was still on the docket as part of the revised, 60-game regional schedule, with the St. Louis Cardinals (who had taken the place of the New York Yankees) and the Chicago White Sox slated to play in front of the ghosts and the corn next Thursday. On Monday, however, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the game had officially been scrapped. Rosenthal reports the game is being called off due to "logistical" issues rather than the Cardinals' mounting COVID-19 outbreak.

The Des Moines Register reports that MLB will hold the game in Iowa during the 2021 season. Pushing it back a year makes sense -- if only because MLB is working on an abbreviated schedule this year, and because MLB would probably not want to run the risk of having to postpone the event twice in a year.

The Cardinals, by the way, are probably more concerned about their other schedule tweaks. They had a three-game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers postponed, and they did not make the trip to Detroit to begin a four-game set with the Tigers on Monday due to the aforementioned outbreak that has resulted in 13 positive tests.

The Cardinals are the second team this young season to experience an outbreak. The Miami Marlins were the first. The Marlins haven't played since opening weekend because of it, though they are supposed to resume their season come Tuesday night.