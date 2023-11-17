Major League Baseball has canceled plans to play regular-season games in Paris in 2025, reports the Associated Press. The league failed to find a promoter and has been unable to make progress ensuring the games are financially viable. Other international games, including the Seoul Series next March, remain on schedule.

The 2025 Paris games were part of the league's efforts to grow the game internationally. Teams had not yet been selected, though the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees threw their hats in the ring. The Paris games would have been played at Stade De France, an 80,000-seat stadium that opened in 1998 and is home to the France national soccer and rugby teams.

MLB played its first ever games in Europe in 2019, when the Yankees and Boston Red Sox went to London. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals played two games in London last year -- those games were originally on the schedule for 2020, but were pushed back by to the pandemic -- and the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play in London next year.

Here is MLB's upcoming international schedule. The 2025-26 games are, obviously, only tentative. The Paris games were on the docket for June 2025.



2024 2025 2026 Spring training Dominican Republic (BOS vs. TB) World Baseball Classic Opening weekend Seoul Series (LAD vs. SD) Tokyo April Mexico City Series (HOU vs. COL) Mexico City Mexico City June London Series (NYM vs. PHI) London September San Juan San Juan

The Seoul Series (March 20-21) between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres will be the first ever MLB games played in Korea. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played two games in Mexico City this season and MLB will return to Mexico's capital city from April 27-28. The Houston Astros will play the Colorado Rockies there. The London Series is scheduled for June 8-9.

It is unclear whether MLB will replace the Paris games with another set of international games, perhaps in London again. In addition to London and Mexico City, MLB has previously played regular season games in Monterrey, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Sydney, Australia; and Tokyo, Japan.