MLB celebrates 10-year anniversary of Stand Up To Cancer, which has raised $43M for research

WASHINGTON -- The year 2018 marks the 10th anniversary for MLB's relationship with the charity organization Stand Up To Cancer. Each year at the All-Star Game and World Series, MLB puts together a "placard moment" where everyone in the crowd stands up during a moment of silence to raise awareness for the organization.

It's a worthy venture. There probably aren't many of us who haven't been touched in some way by this horrible disease.

With its efforts, MLB has generated $43 million for cancer research.

In honor of the 10-year anniversary, MLB and SU2C have put together their 10 Greatest Hits:

"To know that the sport of baseball shows a tremendous amount of support of the general fight against cancer is awesome," said Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins, who lost his mother to cancer. "To see such a big and influential group come together as one is powerful. MLB and Stand Up To Cancer prove that there is strength in numbers, and it is very comforting to know the league supports those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease. I get a little bit emotional inside every time I see the (SU2C) placard moments. It's such a touching moment to see stadiums full of names of those who have been affected. For those few moments, favorite memories of my mom flash through my head just as I imagine people's memories of their loved ones are flashing through theirs. Organizations like Stand Up To Cancer are important to me because, first and foremost, they raise awareness and inform people on all of the different types of cancer, what they can do, and advancements in the field which is HUGE. Without information we don't get any closer to finding a cure."

Kolten Wong of the Cardinals also lost his mother to cancer.

"It's amazing that Major League Baseball is going out of their way to promote this," he said. "Cancer is something that I have personally been affected by, so for me it's always cool to be able to do that. I got a chance to throw my mom's name up when I was in the World Series in 2013 right before she passed away. I think the sport of baseball doing this is huge. We have such a big platform and to be able to use it to promote cancer research and trying to figure out how to get rid of cancer, it's definitely something I am happy to be a part of."

Kudos to MLB on its continued venture here.